Rim Country’s electricity provider, APS, now has several programs to eliminate electric bill sticker shock.
“We offer flexible payment arrangements, energy efficiency programs and service plans that may help reduce future bills,” said Janet Dean, APS public affairs manager. “We’re also here to help our customers experiencing financial difficulties; we offer bill assistance programs and other support.”
APS’s Budget Billing program balances the wild swings of seasonal electrical usage.
Instead of paying bills based on monthly usage, APS will average bills out over 12 months. The customer pays the average total, but there are built in protections to make sure neither the customer nor APS loses money.
“Your payment can change slightly based on your actual energy usage and costs, but not more than once a quarter (every three months),” wrote APS on its website: www.aps.com/budgetbilling.
As an example, APS used a customer with a monthly average bill of $100.
If the customer uses $75 one month, that customer builds up a credit.
If the customer uses $125 in a month, they build up a debit.
“Over time, if the debit or credit get(s) too large, your payment will be adjusted,” wrote APS.
Please call for more information at 602-371-3694 or 866-993-1377.
Another program to avoid large electric bills: the APS Cool Rewards and Smart Thermostat Promotional offer.
It’s a two-part program that saves the customer money and protects the power grid from going down during peak usage hours.
To join the program a customer must purchase a smart thermostat that allows an outside entity to control the temperature. APS has rebate programs to offset the cost and can provide and install a thermostat for one stop shopping.
APS partners with the thermostat company during Cool Rewards events.
Cool Rewards events typically occur during hot summer days when the draw on the power grid increases to overload levels. So far there are up to 20 scheduled events between June 1 and Sept. 30.
APS advertises in advance of the events to make sure households are prepared for higher temperatures. Events typically occur between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The smart thermostats will take over the thermostats to at first lower the average temperature to cool the house about an hour before the start. Then the smart thermostat will raise the home’s temperature a few degrees above the normal set point for the hours of the event.
Once over, the thermostat returns to the programed average daily temperature.
At any time, the customer can change the setting on the thermostat with no penalty.
For more information on the program, please go to the APS website at: www.aps.com/en/About/Sustainability-and-Innovation/Technology-and-Innovation/Cool-Rewards or call 888-663-2734 for information.
“Since we’re getting the word out on ways customers can get ready for summer, here are a couple of tips customers can practice to help manage costs,” said Yessica Del Rincon, communications consultant with APS.
• Service AC units yearly for peak operational efficiency.
• Change air filters monthly to improve AC performance.
• Turn the thermostat a couple of degrees off of a comfortable level. For every degree change, a customer can save 2% to 3% on energy costs. Fans cool a room by 5%.
• Program the thermostat for the best set-it-and-forget-it temperature schedule.
• APS has a program to track electricity use. The program allows the customer to set a usage or dollar limit. Once the customer gets close to the limit, APS will text an alert. Go to aps.com/alerts for more information.
For those APS customers who struggle to pay their bills, APS offers bill assistance programs, flexible payment options and a safety net program to make sure relatives cover loved one’s bills.
APS supports those going through financial hardships and partners with various nonprofits to provide bill assistance programs.
“Please note, there are certain eligibility requirements for programs,” wrote APS.
For more information, go to aps.com/assistance. Or call the main line at 602-371-7171 or 800-253-9405.
With the flexible payment options, customers can pay the way that best fits their needs. APS accepts payments online, by phone or mail, or in person at kiosks in retail stores such as Walmart and Fry’s.
“One of our kiosks is located in Payson (Bashas’ – 142 E. Highway 260),” said Del Rincon. “These kiosks … are a convenient way to pay with cash.”
For those interested in autopay, please follow this link: aps.com/autopay.
The final program APS offers aids those with elderly friends or family members who need help remembering to pay their bills.
“Our Safety Net program allows a customer to designate a friend or relative to receive a copy of their monthly energy bill,” said Del Rincon. “The designated friend or relative can then remind the customer when their payment is due and will be notified if the customer’s account becomes past-due.”
Applications for the program are available at aps.com.
Or call 602-371-7171 or 800-253-9405 to apply by phone or find out more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!