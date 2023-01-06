Juliet Orris, president of the Central Arizona Association of Realtors discusses the trends for the past and upcoming year in Rim Country. Orris has lived in Rim Country for 17 years and sold real estate here for 7 years.
The housing fever has broken in Rim Country, but it’s going to take a while before it returns to health.
Between rising interest rates and an average home price close to half a million dollars in Payson, first-time homebuyers find themselves priced out of the market. This creates a problem filling positions with local governments, schools, agencies, and businesses.
Another worrying trend line, construction starts have slowed nationwide. The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report construction starts were down by 6.1% in October and building permits were down by 2.4%. Payson town staff report they too have seen a slowdown in permits — 2021 saw a high of 113 permits. 2022 had only 88.
Juliet Orris, the current president of the Central Arizona Association of Realtors and a local real estate agent in Rim Country since 2016, sees what national trends indicate — low inventory means higher prices, while higher interest rates and stubbornly high prices keep more people from qualifying to buy a home.
“Many homebuyers have found themselves priced out of the market ... or they want to wait to see if prices will fall,” she said. “Sellers appear to be unwilling to lower prices currently.”
Orris believes sellers might change their mind as the current market trend continues.
Orris has seen a lot of change personally and professionally since moving to Payson in 2006 to be with her boyfriend.
“(He) is now my husband, and we now have three amazing children,” she said.
Orris has sold real estate in Rim Country since 2016, when conditions were very different.
“I’ve seen it go from a total buyer’s market ... then it leveling out, and then it turning into a crazy seller’s market with COVID,” she said.
But houses now have their for sale signs out front longer.
“It has slowed down some for sure,” said Orris. “In an effort to slow inflation, the Fed continues to raise interest rates. Of course, this has slowed the market.”
Financing qualifications haven’t changed, but Orris said, “buyers now need a higher income and down payment to purchase.”
She sees a muddled real estate market for 2023.
According to the National Association of Realtors, Orris said, “we should anticipate a slight increase in home values in 2023 even though unit sales and dollar volume will be down approximately 7%.”
The NAR sees better news in 2024.
“Projections from NAR look positive, including a 10% increase in unit sales and a 5% home price increase anticipated,” said Orris.
She said buyers are shifting their targets.
“While the majority of our local sales are site built, 3 (bedroom), 2 (bath) single level homes, many buyers are considering manufactured homes, condos, and smaller properties to stay within their price range.”
Orris would advise sellers to adjust expectations.
“Homes should be priced within the comparable sales range and need to show their very best in order to facilitate a sale. Competition will be stiffer,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!