Juliet Orris, president of the Central Arizona Association of Realtors discusses the trends for the past and upcoming year in Rim Country. Orris has lived in Rim Country for 17 years and sold real estate here for 7 years. 

The housing fever has broken in Rim Country, but it’s going to take a while before it returns to health.

Between rising interest rates and an average home price close to half a million dollars in Payson, first-time homebuyers find themselves priced out of the market. This creates a problem filling positions with local governments, schools, agencies, and businesses.

