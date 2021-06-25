Pine should have been a ghost town, but the corner of Hardscrabble and Highway 87 bustled with traffic four days after the Backbone Fire evacuation.
Hotshots sat in a couple of ATVs in the parking lot of the shuttered Pinewood Tavern reading a map to find their assigned stretch of the firebreak hacked out on the outskirts of town with bulldozers and chain saws to prevent a shift in the wind from driving the flames into town. The first rush of the fire on June 18 came within a mile and a half of Strawberry.
Across the highway, a Gila County sheriff’s officer watched the highway from his vehicle, looking for anyone who didn’t belong. That included any of the residents who ignored the evacuation order to leave their homes, or any would-be looters targeting an empty house or anyone else in need of help — or direction.
A Pine Strawberry Fire Department truck drove down the highway, likely on the way to one of the neighborhoods being prepped by firefighters in the event embers wafted into town and threatened houses.
The fire truck passed a Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District pickup, making the rounds to ensure the water system could supply the water pressure firefighters will need if the fire stages a fresh assault on the community.
Looking vulnerable and out of place amidst the bustle of official fire activity, a lone resident filled his trunk with groceries in the parking lot of the Ponderosa Market. He’s one of about 200 residents who elected to stay in their homes and ride out the incident, despite the urgent warning from deputies and firefighters. Every resident hunkered down in a home will pose a hazard to firefighters if erratic, storm-driven winds shift and push the embers or the flaming front into town.
A tour of the fire front and the evacuated communities revealed a heartening flurry of activity as firefighters work around the clock to protect the town — cutting firebreaks, setting backfires, laying hoses, devising strategy and learning the landscape on which they may have to fight a pitched battle with the flames. The scene would reassure the thousands of residents who packed up in a couple of hours on June 18 in the face of angry black and red clouds of smoke from the Backbone Fire, said Lt. Dennis Newman of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office. He oversaw much of the evacuation.
That night the fire roared up out of Fossil Creek Canyon and made a run on Strawberry. Had the winds shifted, the fire could have reproduced the fury and chaos that consumed Paradise, Calif. — killing more than 80 people, many of them in their cars as they fled.
Fortunately, officials here have already evacuated the town, despite the grumbles, traffic jams and confusion.
It’s been a sacrifice for the evacuees, some of whom have lived in the area since the 1950s.
During the public meeting on June 21, residents half a dozen times asked Tim Scott of the GCSO, “When can we go home?”
“We don’t know when you can go home,” Scott replied to the audience over and over.
That day, the GCSO announced a hard close on Highway 87 north. Until that time, residents had been allowed to return to their homes to get things they’d left behind without escort. Newman explained that officials understood the Friday evacuation had been abrupt and many might have forgotten critical supplies such as medication in their rush to evacuate.
While residents wandered the streets over the weekend, GCSO along with support from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Payson Police Department went to every home marking it as evacuated, empty or inhabited.
While they did that, firefighters from local fire departments laid out supplies to set up sprinklers as a last line of defense.
Hotshots and firefighters from the Arizona State Department of Fire worked feverishly to trim and scrape a hand line around the homes at the end of Fossil Creek Road. That included a fire crew from Kansas, who chatted with Newman on a break from cutting the firebreak just outside of Strawberry.
They marveled at the complexity of the fire, with the fierce winds, deep canyons, dense timber and communities scattered through the thick forest. Out in Kansas, the fires sweep across the prairie — and never swallow up whole towns.
Ultimately, the meandering residents became too much of a distraction. Emergency officials decided to not allow anyone to return to the community while the evacuation order remained in effect. The conditions remained too unpredictable and the preparations too intense.
From the buzz of activity on Tuesday, it was clear the empty streets allowed public safety and fire officials to do their jobs.
Pine and Strawberry sit at the base of a bowl covered in overgrown forest. If embers started fires on those tree-choked slopes, the intense heat and flames would quickly produce a crown fire. Study after study puts those two communities among those with the highest risk for destruction due to wildfire. Various national ratings have listed Pine as one of the most fire-menaced communities in the country, despite an impressive, years-long, volunteer community effort to Firewise the community and create a network of firebreaks and trails to provide safe access for firefighters.
If officials had waited until the fire was upon the towns to evacuate, many would have died.
The safest option for residents in Pine and Strawberry as the Backbone Fire blew up was to get out of the way so officials could protect their homes.
Firefighters have spent much of this week clearing brush, laying out hose networks, setting up sprinklers, strategically positioning supplies and maintaining their encampments.
Up at Nash Point off of Highway 87, Bob McNabb and his staff from Little Stinker septic services set up a few portable toilets to serve the Hotshots performing a back burn along the highway. He has stations set up at other points around the area where firefighters and support staff gather.
McNabb had to sign up with GCSO to carry a travel permit placard on his dashboard.
“It makes it easier for us to let him on through,” said Newman.
Water department employees and any others needing to move about the community to provide essential services also had to have a travel placard.
Throughout neighborhoods, piles of white hoses and boxes of generators with fuel cans sat next to jacuzzi sized tubs of water.
It took a lot of staff to prepare that equipment.
Pine Strawberry Fire Chief John Wisner had a pile of supplies and tanks of water outside his department.
“The trucks come around to fill their tanks,” he said. “Those who need supplies come here to get them.”
His firefighters have spent the last few days dropping off hose and fittings at various drop points throughout the towns.
As Wisner talked, water tenders, pickup trucks with official seals and Pine Strawberry Water Improvement vehicles passed by at a steady rate.
One pickup had the word “Insurance” emblazoned on its side.
Insurance companies now hire firefighters to assess the risk and set up defensible space around homes they insure. Some came from as far away as Washington state while others came from the Midwest.
But insurance companies aren’t the only private companies on the fire.
The Forest Service hired High Angle Rescue out of Oregon to provide medical support for the Hotshots on the line. The EMTs and paramedics arrived on Tuesday with ATVs, medical supplies and uniforms to check on the troops in the field.
Payson Police Officer Matt Hanson checked in with Newman before heading out to patrol neighborhoods. The PPD has provided officers throughout the incident to support the GCSO.
Newman spent his day supporting the officers patrolling the streets.
At one point, Sgt. Matt Habey from GCSO called in a report from a resident wondering why two men with hard hats and orange vests showed up at her doorstep.
“She said they told her they were from the insurance company,” said Habey.
Newman confirmed the insurance company thing was real.
Earlier, the lieutenant had escorted a resident while they ran errands.
He then went to Fossil Creek Canyon to assess the damage.
While there, he ran into a wildlands specialist hired by the power company APS. Thousands of electrical lines crisscross the forest. During a fire, APS makes sure the power remains on in the communities threatened by fire or turns it off to keep firefighters safe.
Before ending his 12-hour shift, which started at 4 a.m., Newman checked in with Lt. Scott parked along the highway, monitoring who was in town. There is only one way in and out of Pine and Strawberry and the highway had been shut for miles in each direction, so it was easy to spot any unofficial vehicle — thanks to the hard close on the evacuation.
Then Newman headed home to grab some sleep, before returning to the line. Even Newman was amazed by the buzz of activity in the evacuated town — from orange-vested insurance consultants to weary Kansas firefighters.
“It’s impressive the complexity and coordination an incident like this requires,” he said.
