The Payson Longhorn Marching Band needs help from the community.
Their uniforms have outlived their shelf life and it is beyond the band’s budget to purchase more.
The band would like to purchase a uniform that prominently displays the school’s purple and gold colors against a black background. Epaulettes, long-sleeved gloves and a hat with a black feather complete the look.
Residents may donate to the marching band, or any other school department as part of the Credit for Kids tax credit program.
The Credit for Kids program at the Payson Unified School District allows residents to donate from $200 for an individual to $400 for a couple filing jointly. The tax credit comes directly off of what is owed to the state.
For more information about the Credit for Kids program, contact Payson Unified School District at 928-474-2070
To donate to the band, go to https://bit.ly/3fGHwmK.
Time for some good old-fashion fundraising by the band members and their families. Previous generations have had success, and a lot of fun while they were at it, with car washes, candy sales, doing some public concerts with marching (at the football stadium) for a small entry fee, doing some cleanup and grunt work at the rodeo for a donation, doing lot cleanup, etc. These are the types of things small town folks enjoy supporting, seeing the kids learning the value of working to get the money for their clubs, uniforms, etc. I still remember the fun I had as a teenager throwing soapy sponges and squirting my buddies with water hoses, and, of course, flirting with the girls at our carwash fund raisers.
This is another totally bogus plea for help from an organization that is wealthy from funds confiscated from Payson property owners.
Their constant public pleas of poverty, financial crisis, and no money is simply propaganda to bilk more money from the residents of Payson.
Some pertinent facts to consider:
PUSD last Superintendent Financial Report shows PUSD with over $9,000,000.00 in carryover (excess) funds.
PUSD is durrently receiving huge additional funds from the COVID stimulus funding
PUSD has INCREASED the property tax rate by 70% in the last few years causing financial hardship for our most vulnerable seniors.
PUSD has 20% fewer students than just a few years ago
PUSD has approx, twice as much revenue per student as just a few years ago.
Why is the focus of the school to beg the community for the money for new band uniforms while 32% of the students fail to graduate according to school records published by the State Auditor General.
If you have additional funds, it might be appropriate to give it to local community organizations that are successful in meeting the needs of the community instead of simply filling the coffers of a bloated and failing industry.
