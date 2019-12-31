Marketer Joe Klein, and his team at Axis Culture Group, have spent the past 18 months working to convince anyone with access to the Internet to “Adventure Where We Live.”
And now, it might be one of the few things Payson’s old and new town councils agree on.
Klein’s Axis Culture Group marketing company has received the blessing of two very different councils to continue providing marketing services to the town. The new council has even voted to expand his contract to assist the Economic Development Department with a website project.
Axis started working with the town in 2018 when the council led by then-Mayor Craig Swartwood approved the “Adventure Where We Live” campaign. Klein also filled the marketing void left by the departure of former Tourism and Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department Director Cameron Davis.
The Adventure Where We Live idea sought to engage the whole community while also luring visitors to Payson. Klein and a small group of local community leaders designed the concept and put the Adventure Where We Live logo on stickers, then handed them out all around town to place on store windows and bumpers.
“It’s a two pronged thing, we have to engage the community and the businesses — and then you have to get other people to tell the same story,” said Klein.
By getting everyone involved in promoting the town, its real stories are told by residents. It’s a longer term investment in what Klein calls an organic marketing campaign that is growing deep, lasting roots.
“You can sell a false narrative all day long (by picking) five places that make Payson look irresistible,” he said. “And then when they come and they are disappointed we are not Utah or Colorado and we don’t have integrity. With that, in the end, you lose.”
The next step? A Facebook campaign that promoted 52 weeks of Adventure Friday giveaways. Klein said so far the campaign recorded a “reach” of 1.2 million. He, working with Parks and Recreation Director Courtney Spawn and her staff, have since changed the number of giveaways to give them a stay-and-play feel.
During the 52-week campaign, each week a business would purchase enough gear to outfit an adventure — say a kayak, paddle, helmet and life vest to go on a water adventure or hiking poles, backpack and boots for a trek in Rim Country.
Participants just had to “like” and “comment” on the post to enter the drawing to win. The “Adventure Payson” Facebook page has 18,000 followers, with a majority of them located outside of the Payson area.
“It put attention on Payson,” said Klein. “Businesses loved it because they got to be the hero by drawing attention to the town.”
Spawn even picked up a new nickname out of the campaign — the giveaway lady.
“Kids would say, ‘There’s the giveaway lady.’ How great is that? They see you and they are excited,” said Klein.
The new council led by Mayor Tom Morrissey heard these Friday giveaways generated excitement by creating:
- a marketing platform for local businesses
- a large social media audience with little cash
- a sense of connection to non-residents
- a sense of pride in the community
- an increase in social media followers – those that like the page and regularly look at what is posted.
“The giveaways also grow the roots of becoming the place to visit with hometown charm and local buy-in,” said Klein.
But those markers don’t necessarily translate into more money in the town’s coffers.
The 5 percent hotel bed tax provides one way to track visitation. Collections saw an uptick in 2018 to $242,000 the year Axis started its campaign, but a year later bed tax receipts dropped to $230,000 – close to the same amount collected in 2017. One factor in the most recent drop could be the rise in vacation rentals.
Sales tax revenues offer more encouragement. From May 2017 to May 2018, sales tax collections increased by 10 percent, over and above the amount brought in by a 40 percent increase in the tax. From May 2018 to May 2019, sales rose by 13 percent — roughly double the state average. Some of that gain could be attributed to spending by people drawn to the town through the marketing campaign.
Sometimes, it’s hard to attach a dollar sign to a marketing campaign intended to generate online buzz.
“It’s like any business starting out — it takes time to get up and running,” said Klein.
The online campaign first has to build an audience, said Klein, “Then we can direct that audience.”
Klein has already moved on to the next step — bringing visitors to stay in Payson.
He and Spawn created the “Adventure Like a Local” initiative.
Axis created three different weekend packages geared toward a certain demographic — families, retirees and young adults.
Axis packaged each as a chance to experience our community. Many entered for a chance to come and visit for the weekend. Axis picked one couple of each demographic.
Once the three groups completed their carefully videoed and photographed visit, they wrote about it.
“This is a great way for us to promise what we can actually deliver, through their words.” said Klein.
He plans to weave the videos and testimonials into this year’s marketing campaign — now that he’s won over the new council.
