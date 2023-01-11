It has been an amazing adventure learning the stories behind the different family-owned businesses in the Heber-Overgaard area. Mary Maude’s is no exception. This business is a one stop shopping experience with antiques, clothing, jewelry, meat, jams, sauces, old and new furniture and a diner.
Dean and Sandra Porter were the original owners, but then their daughter, Elizabeth Nix, stepped in to take over when they retired.
She related the story of the inception of this unique business:
When Heber was only a very young settlement of pioneers, a girl named Mary Maude Shelly was the first baby born in Allen’s Camp, which is now Joseph City, Ariz. Two families, the Shellys and the Porters, traveled together to Heber during the summers to escape the heat of the high desert plains. They looked forward to the cooler, rainier weather in the White Mountains.
Time passed, and more generations were born as the Shelly/Porter families combined to form their own family. Not only were new generations formed, but an idea to buy an old gas station and transform it into a shop became a reality when Dean and Sandra Porter bought the building in 2004 and restructured it into the one stop shopping experience that could literally take a whole day to see everything in the building. Dean named the store in memory of his mother, Mary Maude, who greatly influenced his life.
The antiques reminded me of my grandmother’s house. The antiques are collected from a variety of areas and reflect several generations.
Make sure to look at the clothes section named Three Happy Hippies. It is stocked by Elizabeth’s three 16-year-old granddaughters.
Perhaps all this shopping has brought on an appetite. An old-fashioned diner is on the north end of the building, complete with a 1952 pink stove, sink and counters. Three kinds of homemade cookies, including the cowboy cookie, are baked in the still functioning stove. A customer can buy a hot dog meal. Besides food, they offer 16 varieties of ice cream.
Check out the scenery as you eat. An 8-point antlered giant stuffed elk dominates part of the diner and some people come in just to take pictures with it.
As you leave the diner to your right is a small freezer with vacuum-packed frozen organic buffalo, pork or beef raised and processed on Elizabeth’s daughter’s ranch in Utah.
If none of these catch your attention and you are more up for an adventurous ride through the forest on a side-by-side, just stop at the counter to see about renting a Polaris Ranger vehicle for half or the whole day.
If you have questions, call Elizabeth’s cell at 928-358-2395 or just stop by at 3201 Parkview in Heber.
