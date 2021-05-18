The Payson Fire Department can help with all that pesky brush through a Firewise grant, but residents must apply by May 24.
The Wildfire Hazardous Fuels grant will reimburse residents up to 90% of the cost to Firewise their property, if approved.
While the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management administers the grant, PFD collects the information from residents.
To apply, contact Fuels Manager Kevin McCully through an email to kmccully@payson.gov.
Include the property owner’s name, contact information, address, parcel number and number of acres needing treatment.
There are requirements to qualify:
• Only those owners who have not used this grant in the past to Firewise their property may apply.
• The owner must pay for the work up front. Once complete, they will reimburse the owner for 90% of the cost.
• The grant will only cover Firewise work, not the purchase of equipment.
• The grant will not cover any work done before the award of the grant.
