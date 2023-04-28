May Payson Adventure Where We Live Month By Michele Nelson Roundup Staff Reporter Michele Nelson Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 28, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Julie Leonard, Payson's Economic Director announces the Adventure Where We Live month long celebration during the April 12 council meeting. By Michele Nelson Roundup Staff Reporter Buy Now The Mogollon Monster with Mayor Chris Higgins after he signed the proclamation on April 12 announcing May as Adventure Where We Live month. Town of Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On April 12, the Town of Payson dedicated May as its Adventure Where we Live month.This theme has inspired all sorts of events over the years from giveaways sponsored by businesses, social media contests and videos of weekend adventures for all ages.This year, town economic director Julie Leonard said the town has “all sorts of events (with) new partners, new organizations, (and) new businesses who are joining to do events with us this year.”The Mogollon Monster will play a key role at these different events.“So come out take a picture, bring your kids,” said Leonard.She asked the council to follow Adventure Payson’s Facebook and other social pages to see all the events.“So, I want to invite you to join us to celebrate,” she said.Mayor Chris Higgins thanked Joe Klein and the Axis Culture group for creating the Adventure Where we Live campaign."This campaign was put together years ago and was recognized by the state with a state award for the campaign," he said. "That is possible because of their love and passion for this community." Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com 