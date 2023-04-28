Mogollon monster with Chris
The Mogollon Monster with Mayor Chris Higgins after he signed the proclamation on April 12 announcing May as Adventure Where We Live month. 

 Town of Payson

On April 12, the Town of Payson dedicated May as its Adventure Where we Live month.

This theme has inspired all sorts of events over the years from giveaways sponsored by businesses, social media contests and videos of weekend adventures for all ages.

