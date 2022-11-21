Kris Mayes

Attorney Kris Mayes won her bid to be the next state Attorney General. Here she is shown at an appearance in Payson.

PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes will be the next attorney general of Arizona.

A final tally of all votes showed that that Mayes, a former Republican member of the Arizona Corporation Commission, outpolled GOP foe Abe Hamadeh by 510 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots for that race.

