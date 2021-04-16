An ambitious plan to build a community center with a covered pool received a boost from Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey when he asked an audience of 91 at the April 6 Tea Party meeting to give the project a chance.
“The main thing is to keep everything we can on the table as far as possibilities, not close our minds or doors based on subjects that are not realistic,” said Morrissey.
Morrissey’s remarks represented a major change of heart with a proposal from the MHA Foundation to build a community center and year-round swimming complex and then turn it over to the town to operate.
Earlier in the day at a council study session, Morrissey and the rest of the council heard a presentation from Jennifer Smith, an MHA board member, on the results of a survey about the Granite Dells Park Complex project.
The MHA Foundation, the Rim Country Educational Alliance, the Rim Country Educational Foundation and other partners plan to build a park complex with ball fields, a community center with a covered pool, a lake, ramadas and pathways on the east side of Payson. Currently, there are no town parks on that side of the town, although Payson’s General Plan calls for parks in the area.
The RCEA owns 253 acres fronting on State Route 260 and Mud Springs Road. Originally, the RCEA purchased this land from the Forest Service as a university site. However, negotiations with Arizona State University fell through and the land has remained undeveloped.
The organizations say the development of the Granite Dells Park Complex would dovetail with the eventual development of an educational facility on the rest of the parcel.
The survey filled out by 1,200 people answered questions about what they would like to see in a park on the east side of Payson.
The overwhelming majority of respondents want a covered pool to replace the now closed outdoor Taylor Pool in Rumsey Park. The closure of Taylor Pool has jump-started a search to replace the summer recreation staple. The urgency of the matter prompted many in the Tea Party audience who have in the past criticized the MHA Foundation to reconsider a partnership.
“The construction of that center would be no cost to the town,” said Morrissey. “Where the cost to the town would be the operation of that center.”
In past Tea Party appearances, Morrissey has often been critical of the MHA Foundation. Until this meeting, he and fellow council members Jim Ferris and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian had opposed any partnerships that involved the MHA Foundation. At one point, Morrissey led a majority faction on the council that sought to dismantle the RCEA — which was jointly established by Star Valley and Payson to bring a university to Payson. The RCEA bought the university site with money provided by the MHA Foundation.
The feud between the town and the RCEA and the MHA Foundation cooled after a judge ordered the town to pay more than $57,000 in legal fees when Payson lost a civil case filed by RCEA board members.
Morrissey, Ferris, and Tubbs-Avakian were elected three years ago in a campaign dominated by an effort to prevent the town from partnering with a proposed private prep school to build a community center and covered pool in Rumsey Park. Voters adopted Propositions 401 and 402, requiring the council to seek voter approval of any contract worth more than $1 million or long-term leases. The passage of the proposition effectively ended the partnership with the prep school. Since then, the town’s contract attorney has suggested Propositions 401 and 402 are likely unconstitutional and unenforceable.
This sequence of events coupled with the closure of Taylor Pool led to a fresh discussion of how the town can end up with a covered pool and a community center.
“I think we all, maybe not all, but most of you think that is a good thing — including me. That’s the ends,” said Morrissey. “To get there we have to go through the means.”
But the MHA Foundation and the town have not hashed out the details of the multi-million-dollar plan.
“The main thing is to have a dialogue,” he said. “And also that that dialogue is based on a level playing field and integrity.”
Members of the audience had a lot of questions.
Penny DeGroot wondered why the town couldn’t work with local gyms. She suggested the town might make a deal to use the covered pool at the Tonto Apache Gym until someone could lease Taylor Pool and renovate it.
The town has already reached out to the gym, said Morrissey. However, the town would have so much need for the pool that the tribe wasn’t interested in sharing the facility.
Pat White has lived in Payson for nine years and “developed a visceral dislike of the MHA.” She did not support a partnership.
Janell Sterner, former Payson vice mayor, feared the three organizations spearheading the project would not provide enough transparency.
“How do we make sure the RCEA and MHA gives the community stakeholders (what they want)?” she asked.
Morrissey reminded her the survey results were “highly detailed concerning what folks want in a community center.”
“That is a start,” he said. “We can’t change the past, (but) we can influence the future.”
In my working career, I designed (after careful study) and analyzed a few surveys in order to obtain actionable customer feedback and data. You have to be very careful to phrase the questions so that they are not just pushing ideas you want a certain outcome on. This questionnaire was such a push survey. For example, asking people if they would like to have a pool, courts, ramadas, etc. will of course solicit positive responses. Who wouldn't want all these free things? The survey should provide some background, setting the context and assumptions, and ask the respondents to prioritize options or whether they would be willing to contribute to such additional benefits. Are all 82% of the respondents willing to support paying for increased infrastructure, ongoing maintenance, etc., if applicable, in exchange for the items? I hope that these items will be donated to the community by MHA/RCEA. It would be great for the town. But let's gather information and feedback in a more balanced and transparent way.
MIke, you are spot on! NOt only was the survey a PUSH survey, it's main impact into the community was through the Roundup. I don't want to be disrespectful or paranoid, but let's put a little perspective on the fact that on my street I am the only subscriber to the Roundup. I presume that the single digit subscription rate in my neighborhood is consistent with the town as a whole.
Also, the MHA/RCEA/RCEF made sure that ALL of their adherents responded to the Survey as they had a vested interest in the outcome.
We also don't know if the 1,200 responses were completed only once by individuals.
Were these 1200 representing unique households?
SInce the forms were available online AND at the Town Hall by simple request, there is NO ability to discern the accuracy or duplication of submissions.
BOTTOM LINE: The survey results were totally bogus if viewed as a real sense of the community.
Their sample size is generally adequate, but like almost everything in Statistics, any extrapolation is based on the sample being representative of the underlying population. Usually that is obtained through randomization (or very carefully planned structured sampling). A subset based on the town's Roundup readership or MHA membership is clearly not a representative sample of the town as a whole, as you noted. Add to that the obvious push nature of the survey's structure, and you end up with highly questionable survey results. A new non-push survey should be constructed by an objective and statistically knowledgeable third party and distributed to a large, randomly selected sample of the entire town, perhaps through addresses. The sampling could be structured to include a certain random percentage from each neighborhood within the Town limits. The MHA will have to be more transparent on this project than they have been in the recent past in order to earn our citizens' confidence. All this being said, it would be wonderful for the Town for the MHA to pay for these new additions. And our Mayor has publicly committed on several occasions to ensure that MHA/RCEA will not put the town in a precarious position with their proposed project. Knowing the Mayor, I believe he will do what he said he will do to protect the town and hopefully we end up with a great new park paid for by MHA.
