The battle for Payson mayor remained too close to call on Wednesday morning, with a 42% voter turnout in the town.
On Thursday morning, only eight votes separated incumbent Mayor Tom Morrissey, who had a narrow lead over challenger Jennifer Smith.
However, the county elections department had a little more than 3,800 votes left to count countywide, according to Eric Mariscal, county elections director. Those are mostly mail-in ballots turned in on election day at polling places or mailed in late. Officials said they don’t know how many Payson ballots remain to be counted. Officials say they probably will not have a final count before Friday.
Wednesday night’s tally gave Morrissey a slight lead (2,610 votes for Morrissey vs. 2,602 for Smith). The margin is so close the race could trigger an automatic recount, further delaying final results.
Morrissey received twice the election day votes as Smith (281 votes for Smith vs. 417 for Morrissey), but 85% of the voters had already cast their ballots by mail by then.
The election may be the most expensive mayor’s race in town history. Pre-election filings show Morrissey with nearly $18,000 in donations and Smith with $12,000.
Even if Morrissey ends up retaining his seat, he could face a sharp realignment on the council (see related story), losing the reliable four-vote block he has enjoyed for the past two years.
The election resulted in a forest of campaign signs throughout town, complaints of intimidation, sharp personal criticism and a bitter tone. The election was set against the backdrop of a sharply divided council and unsuccessful recall efforts that at one point involved all seven council members.
The campaign also inspired one of the highest turnout margins in the state for the largely uncontested primary ballot, with no statewide or local propositions to spur interest.
To the end of the campaign, Morrissey promised to give citizens a voice and to continue his battle to end the influence of the “old guard” and “special interest groups.”
By old guard, Morrissey meant the MHA Foundation and its president, former Payson Mayor Kenny Evans.
During his tenure, Morrissey pushed for a homeless warming shelter, an additional road connecting Main Street to the Beeline Highway, a splash pad in Green Valley Park, and a mandatory face mask requirement.
Yet a series of ultimately fruitless investigations and legal tangles with town staff and the MHA Foundation dominated his term. The MHA manages a $60 million endowment to support education and health care in Rim Country. Morrissey latched onto the failed effort to build a university on land the MHA Foundation purchased from the Forest Service.
Jennifer Smith, a longtime local businesswoman who also serves on the MHA Foundation board, campaigned for better broadband, a return to cooperation and more help in recruiting and supporting local businesses.
On election day, Morrissey’s dedicated yellow shirted supporters filled the parking lots, primarily at one of the vote centers.
Witnesses at the Expedition Church polling place reported the shirts at least two-dozen volunteers wore sported a slate of candidates that included Morrissey.
Pictures show lines of yellow shirted volunteers leading up to the voting booths.
Still, both sides had volunteers present at all the Payson polling sites.
“Our team had two (volunteers) posted at each polling site for accountability,” said Smith.
Smith visited all the polling places. She said most of the volunteers on both sides showed up at the Expedition Church polling place because that is where most voters went to cast a ballot.
Morrissey did not comment as of press time.
This mayoral campaign broke spending records. In the past, candidates raised and spent closer to $3,000.
Smith started fundraising and advertising early, according to town campaign finance reports.
She raised $10,452 from 21 donors, as well as about $1,000 from small donors.
She said she could have raised more, but once she had enough, “I told people who wanted to donate to my campaign that I didn’t need any more money.”
Morrissey poured on the heat during the latter part of the campaign to raise $17,003 by July 27 from 30 donors and about $1,000 from donors who gave less than $50.
Those funds flooded into local media.
The KMOG radio station received at least $12,000 from the two mayoral candidates.
The Roundup received at least $5,000.
