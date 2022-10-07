The town has long struggled to make Main Street and the event center economic drivers.
So the question for voters in November is do the mayoral candidates have the political will to push development where it’s needed? Voters can find out at the Oct. 12 mayor’s debate at the Church of the Nazarene.
Incumbent Mayor Tom Morrissey and challenger Vice Mayor Chris Higgins both say they support efforts to develop Main Street — but offer different plans, perspectives and strategies.
Main Street has long drawn crowds — from the spring rodeos in the ranching days to the loggers in the sawmill days. But once the sawmill closed, the street fell into disrepair. Development — especially commercial development — shifted to the highway frontage.
In recent decades, plans to turn Main Street into a tourist, entertainment and shopping hub have largely fallen short. The town created a redevelopment district — until the state gutted the ability of redevelopment districts to use tax money for economic makeovers. Other plans since then have all floundered — sometimes for lack of political follow-through, sometimes as the result of an ill-timed recession.
Recently, the council considered new plans to revitalize Main Street through zoning, developing the flood plain and changes in parking and roads. However, it’s unclear if the council and mayor will vote to make these improvements a priority.
Both candidates have voted for plans to improve the Main Street/event center corridor, but they have different reasons for doing so.
For Morrissey, he’s not sure Payson is a destination town yet. He says the town needs to decide its identity, then do what it takes to make the plans come to life.
“We have to look and ask ourselves that question,” he said. “We’re a cowboy town.”
That means he supports a return to Main Street’s roots.
During his four years in office, Morrissey has pushed the effort to build the Green Valley Parkway extension as an additional evacuation route and a back door to Main Street. The Forest Service has indicated its support and completed required surveys. Now the town is seeking state and federal funding.
Higgins believes Payson has been discovered already. It just needs the right direction to develop infrastructure that will help businesses.
“There are different indicators, the increasing number of Airbnbs (and) people wouldn’t be purchasing homes if people weren’t coming to Payson,” he said.
Higgins has voted to improve the American Gulch through grants and supports building the road. He supports developing Main Street and the event center to bring in more revenue to the town.
“We could put an RV park out there and generate a decent amount — not that much, maybe $3 to $5 million,” he said.
The two men come from different, but surprisingly similar, backgrounds.
Both were in the military. Both had businesses.
Higgins worked in the corporate world.
Morrissey worked in government and politics. He served both as a U.S. Marshal and in the Department of Economic Security for Arizona. He then spent two years as the Arizona state chair of the Republican Party.
These experiences generated relationships he leans on today.
“These are friends for me. It’s a phone call,” he said.
Morrissey believes there’s more infrastructure money out there for him to gather up for the Green Valley Parkway extension.
“The infrastructure bill is bringing in an abundance of money (and) it’s not done, not by any means,” he said. “It’s in the pipeline.”
Higgins doesn’t “want to put the town in a box,” when it comes to figuring out how to improve Main Street.
“I think we have to be prepared for opportunities that come to us,” he said.
He appreciates that Troy Smith, town manager, has helped the council to “have a vision and a path” to figuring out what is most effective for Main Street.
I fear Higgins may be too willing to raise taxes to pay for his goals. He did so once, bypassing the law that requires voter pre-approval. And he recently double-downed by supporting that decision and saying he is open to additional new tax increases.
It is also interesting to note that he wants a new RV park (on Main Street?). Is that because he lived in one while parked in someone else's backyard in violation of Town Code?
