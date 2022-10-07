2022 Main Street

Both mayoral candidates support infrastructure to make Main Street and the event center draws for tourist dollars.

The town has long struggled to make Main Street and the event center economic drivers.

So the question for voters in November is do the mayoral candidates have the political will to push development where it’s needed? Voters can find out at the Oct. 12 mayor’s debate at the Church of the Nazarene.

(1) comment

MikeW
Mike White

I fear Higgins may be too willing to raise taxes to pay for his goals. He did so once, bypassing the law that requires voter pre-approval. And he recently double-downed by supporting that decision and saying he is open to additional new tax increases.

It is also interesting to note that he wants a new RV park (on Main Street?). Is that because he lived in one while parked in someone else's backyard in violation of Town Code?

