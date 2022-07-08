It’s the No. 1 complaint heard by council members.
Staff get an earful every day.
And the public all agree, Payson has a problem with its streets.
“When will the city repair our roads? They’re in terrible shape!” asked a resident at the June 27 Payson mayoral debate at the Church of the Nazarene.
The answers from candidates Doug Laird, Jeremy Ruff, Chris Higgins and Tom Morrissey varied based on their experience with the town.
For those who didn’t live through Payson’s recession, it’s hard to remember its struggles as millions currently sit in town reserves. Taxes dried up as people tightened belts.
At one point it got so desperate the town didn’t have enough to pay salaries. In response, the town hunkered down in survival mode, prioritizing salaries and keeping the lights on over repairs to streets, parks and other infrastructure.
The town really didn’t turn a financial corner until 2017, when Mayor Craig Swartwood increased the sales tax by .88%.
That solved two problems; first, the town could increase its payments to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. Second, it unleashed resources to launch a capital improvement boom. Since 2019, the town’s capital spending has tripled, rising from around $5 million in 2019-20 to nearly $15 million in the current budget.
Current Vice Mayor Chris Higgins has seen it all. First elected in 2014, he’s been with the town through the good, the bad and the ugly.
“Thinking about this, since being on council, I have served with three different mayors. Kenny Evans, Craig Swartwood, and Tom Morrissey,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot from each of them.”
Such as who to go to understand how the town plans its approach to solving street maintenance.
Payson has 133 miles of “centerline” roads to maintain. For every mile that Payson rips up and replaces, it costs $1 million, said Higgins. Taxes to pay for roads, called HURF, gave Payson $4.4 million last year.
The council paid for a pavement analysis last year, said Higgins. It’s made all the difference in responding strategically to Payson’s street maintenance.
“A company drove every mile in Payson,” said Higgins. “They estimated to bring the roads up to where they should be is $60 million. That didn’t include bike lanes or drainage or curbs.”
The report gave a status report on which roads were gone, which were middling and which roads that just needed a complete make-over.
And that’s where the report’s advice got interesting, said Higgins.
“It said, focus on those roads in fair condition ... don’t let them go into the bad situation,” he said.
Meaning those roads that can move into the good column and don’t need $1 million per mile to repair need repair funding priority. Those roads that look great after $100,000 in repairs will move the town further toward its goal of great streets faster.
“We need to put together a plan from that pavement analysis study — not based on where we get the most complaints, but looking at it in a more scientific way,” said Higgins.
Morrissey explained that he’s got the connections to fund street repairs faster.
“I’ve been working with Senator Kyrsten Sinema with the infrastructure bill,” he said. “The reason I am running is to make sure the money comes to us.”
He believes his connections will continue to open up opportunities for more grants.
“The key is to make certain we get our share,” he said.
Laird said, “Since I’m not the guy making those decisions right now, I can’t tell you when (street repairs) will begin.”
But he leaned on his visit with officials in Cottonwood as a solution to the crisis.
Laird discovered that Cottonwood purchased its own paver to work on streets instead of negotiating with a new contractor for each job.
“If you are going to elect me, we’ll talk about it the first part of January,” he said.
Ruff agreed, “Yeah, everybody knows our roads suck,” but, “I don’t tell you when (they’ll be repaired) either.”
He told the crowd of more than 130 that “as soon as we are in office, I’ll take a look at this,” but he knows there’s a budget of $4.4 million to do something.
The street condition analysis recommended the town spend $3.35 million per year to balance the condition of the roads. The study also recommended the town to resurvey their roads every three years.
