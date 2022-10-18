The Payson voters have put themselves into quite a pickle with the mayor’s run-off race.
Current Mayor Tom Morrissey and challenger Vice Mayor Chris Higgins have both served for years on the council, but led sometimes opposing factions on an array of tough issues. They’re both diligent, hard-working, and connected to key groups in the community.
They both stressed economic development, the need for a pool, splash pad, park and street repairs during their debate at the Nazarene Church on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
They started off as frequent opponents when Morrissey was first elected four years ago based on his promise to shake up town hall, break up the influence of the “good old boys” network, oppose a plan to team up with a private prep school, and skeptical questions about the C.C. Cragin pipeline project and town cooperation with the MHA Foundation.
In the past two years, their positions have increasingly converged. Morrissey headed up an investigation that ended up validating the C.C. Cragin pipeline project — and has pushed for a partnership with the Forest Service to thin the watershed. He’s also cautiously supportive of negotiations with the MHA Foundation to build a community center and pool. Positions Higgins supported all along. Both men always supported the Firewise ordinance and agree fire is Payson’s biggest threat.
The debate exposed differences in priorities and style — more than disagreements on key policies going forward.
Morrissey said he brought to the office his network of connections with elected officials all over the state, thanks to his stint as state Republican Party chair. He vowed to work those contacts for Payson’s benefit — bringing in the state and federal grants the town needs to complete infrastructure projects like a splash pad, the Green Valley Parkway extension, proposed new fire stations and police headquarters and others.
Morrissey said during the debate and throughout his tenure, “I work for you ... you are the boss. I will do everything I can to meet that request.”
Higgins offered similar priorities when it comes to supporting business, building the town’s tourism industry, improving infrastructure, dealing with the rising cost of housing and moving forward with partners like the MHA Foundation.
But Higgins drew one big distinction between his approach and Morrissey’s. He maintained that in his eight years on the council he has showed his willingness to do his homework and then make tough decisions for the whole community — rather than simply react to opposition to one project or another. Higgins said he has voted for sometimes unpopular measures because he felt they were “good for the whole town.” As examples he cited his support for the deal with the prep school that would have improved Rumsey Park and given the town a swim and community center.
“We are going to disagree. People come to council meetings to say, ‘We don’t think those would be good for our town.’ We need to hear it and we do hear it,” he said. “We need to work with staff and figure out what is best for the community.”
So here’s a rundown on some of the key issues on which Morrissey and Higgins have voted differently in the past two years, based on the Roundup’s coverage of those issues as well as comments during the debate.
To tax or not to tax, that is the question –published April 17, 2020
During the Oct. 12 debate, Morrissey promised to let voters decide on any tax increases in the future. “If it ever becomes necessary during my term, I will go out and meet you all and do the best I can to have an election,” Morrissey said.
However, Higgins countered Morrissey didn’t trust the voters to decide on whether to extend an existing sales tax levy for police and fire. The .12% tax added a little over a penny to every dollar spent, which the town used to build the new fire station off of Tyler Parkway. The council in April 2020 had to decide whether to let the tax expire — or extend it to fund future public safety needs.
“We had an opportunity to let you decide if that should be put towards public safety,” said Higgins.
The council voted split 4-3 against putting the tax to a vote, with Higgins on the losing side. “The amount at the time was $400,000. Today it would be $750,000. That is a lot of money to go for public safety,” Higgins said during the debate.
The long road to improving water service in Alpine Heights – published Sept. 7, 2022
Higgins and Morrissey ended on different sides on a 5-2 vote on an archaeological study to allow construction of a second water tower in Alpine Heights. Town staff said the neighborhood needed a second water tower both to provide backup and allow maintenance of the aging original tower.
Higgins and the council majority voted to accept the recommendation of the town staff.
Morrissey voted against the project, based on complaints of the Alpine Heights HOA members who said a town land swap with a developer to provide access to the tank site violated the HOA’s restrictions and would increase traffic in the community.
Council rejects zone change despite fitting in general plan – published May 5, 2020
Higgins raised the issue of affordable, workforce housing, which was another issue that has divided the two incumbents when it came time to vote. “We need houses where the workforce can live,” Higgins said.
In April 2020, the town council faced a decision on a request to increase the number of housing units allowed on a four-acre property off Tyler Parkway. Owner Mike Foil wanted to build three houses on the four acres, which he said was consistent with the general plan — but required a zone change.
Higgins voted to allow the higher density, Morrissey opposed the change — deferring to the complaints of the neighbors. “When you buy something, (you) buy it with a certain expectation” it will remain the same, he said.
