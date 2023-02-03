She has only been on the Payson Town Council since August, but this week, Tina McAllister-Smith announced she was resigning.
McAllister-Smith said she had every intention of serving out her four-year term, but a family health issue has forced her and her family to leave Rim Country.
“We recently made the difficult decision to move closer to our elderly parents to assist them,” she said. “We are saddened to leave the community we love so much and I’m heartbroken that I will not be able to fulfill my obligation on the council. However, family must come first. I wish Payson the best of luck as it continues to grow and prosper.”
McAllister-Smith will leave a vacuum in several Rim Country groups. She served as a board member and president of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce and on the board of the Rim Country Friends of Tonto Natural Bridge State Park.
“Today I received an email stating she is resigning from the Friends,” said Stan Garner, president of the Friends. “She did state she will continue to publish Rim Country Living magazine.”
The magazine has featured stories on various Rim Country families and events, including Garner’s marriage to former town councilor Su Connell at the Tonto Bridge.
“A lot of us worked hard to get her elected, and she gave a sincere apology for having to resign,” said Garner. “She will be missed.”
The town will need to fill her seat with a community applicant to complete the rest of the term.
The town code requires the council to make an announcement of the vacancy within 72 hours of the announcement.
Interested applicants must submit a letter requesting an appointment for the vacancy. The letter must include the applicant’s qualifications and reasons the applicant feels they would be a worthy council member for Payson.
If there is more than one candidate, the council will decide how to select the best applicant for the job. This could include interviews.
For more information, call town hall at 928-474-5242.
