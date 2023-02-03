Tina McAllister Smtih

Tina McAllister-Smith, elected to the Payson Town Council in August, has resigned because her family will leave Rim Country to help family struggling wiht health issues.

She has only been on the Payson Town Council since August, but this week, Tina McAllister-Smith announced she was resigning.

McAllister-Smith said she had every intention of serving out her four-year term, but a family health issue has forced her and her family to leave Rim Country.

