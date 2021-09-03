Members of the Oxbow Outfit and Payson Petticoats re-enactors will be at the Payson Sawmill Theatres at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3 for the premiere of “The Pleasant Valley War” movie. A feature-length documentary written, produced, and directed by Travis Mills telling the true story of the bloodiest feud in U.S. history, which effectively delayed Arizona becoming a state.
Many members of the cast and crew will also be at the Sept. 3 showing for a meet-and-greet. Many members of the Oxbow Outfit had roles in the movie.
It will be at the Payson Sawmill Theatres Sept. 3-9. One show only at 7:15 Friday, then 1:15 and 7:15 daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!