Visit the new Payson Ranger Station and you’ll understand what Joel Mona, Payson’s newest town council member, can accomplish.
The new station sits off Highway 260 across from the community college. It has a spacious lobby for visitors, 13,000 square feet of office and conference space, and well-designed landscaping.
It’s a vast improvement over the old brown windowless hut that once housed the Payson Ranger Station.
Mona, a Forest Service civil engineer for 10 years, finished the station within budget. He had no accidents that could delay the project, and he used drought resistant and Firewise landscaping.
He also worked closely with Payson’s Community Development office.
“I’ve done work in other towns and cities and Payson’s building permit and inspection process was much more efficient than expected and I felt added real value to the project,” he said at the time.
Mona applied for the Payson council seat vacated by Tina McAllister Smith in February. McAllister Smith had to move out of Rim Country to support family after winning her seat in the August town council race.
Mona talked about his work on Payson’s Planning and Zoning Commission from 2006 to 2012 and on the Steering Committee for the 2014 General Plan.
“The Planning and Zoning Commission provided excellent experience in public meetings and in voting publicly on sometimes challenging issues,” he said. “The General Plan Steering Committee duties provided comprehensive understanding of the General Plan content.”
He served the public in his 35 years of civil engineering. Mona built bridges, dams, tunnels, water distribution/treatment, light rail transit, and buildings for public agencies. He worked for the Forest Service from 2010 until 2020.
“This work involves skills in project management, leadership, law and public involvement, and constant evaluation of risk,” he said.
When asked what he thought the biggest challenges are for Payson going forward, he cautioned the town needs to grow thoughtfully.
“Find a way to the greatest extent possible for the town to create housing affordable for workers,” he said.
Some of the candidates – and audience members – faulted the town council for a lack of transparency – in some cases citing the closed-door procedures the council followed the last time a seat opened up.
This time, the council opened the interview process up to the public, unlike in 2019 when the council filled its last empty seat by appointment. Ironically, the council led by Mayor Craig Swartwood filled that seat with McAllister Smith’s husband, Steve Smith.
At that time, the council received 19 applications and did not hold public interviews. Council members privately ranked the candidates. Once the full council met, Swartwood nominated Smith. Only Janell Sterner dissented, saying she needed more than a week to interview and study the candidates.
But town code doesn’t set many restrictions on the process for filling an empty seat. Only a week passes between the announcement and closing the application process. The council moves quickly to approve a council member for their first meeting in the month – and the new member takes his or her seat by the second meeting.
This time, Mayor Chris Higgins and council member Barbara Underwood followed a different script – holding the interviews in public.
All 14 candidates had eight minutes each to answer a set of questions, mostly repeats from their applications.
Council members praised all the candidates for taking the risk of applying for the open position and interview in front of the town.
“Don’t be surprised if we don’t reach out to you and ask you to serve,” said council member Brett Flaherty.
