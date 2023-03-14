Joel Mona headshot
“I’ve done work in other towns and cities and Payson’s building permit and inspection process was much more efficient than expected and I felt added real value to the project.” Joel Mona, former civil engineer for the Tonto National Forest and now newest member of the Payson Town Council.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

Visit the new Payson Ranger Station and you’ll understand what Joel Mona, Payson’s newest town council member, can accomplish.

The new station sits off Highway 260 across from the community college. It has a spacious lobby for visitors, 13,000 square feet of office and conference space, and well-designed landscaping.

