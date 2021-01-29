In his first monthly report, Town Manager Troy Smith introduced the newest town council members, Jolynn Schinstock and Scott Nossek.
Schinstock and Nossek have so far attended two council meetings.
The two bring different points of view to a council, as the only councilors still working.
Nossek along with his wife, Janet, have owned and operated Payson Physical Therapy since 1994.
Schinstock has worked as a government contractor, testing programs for the last 14 years. Prior to that, she was a budget analyst. Her husband is the superintendent of the Payson Hot Shots.
The two have a long history of volunteering.
Nossek volunteered in the schools as a coach and as the head of the high school sports medicine program. He served on the Payson Parks and Recreation board and in his church’s leadership. He also volunteers at the Payson Christian Clinic.
Schinstock has coached more than 30 teams for the Parks and Recreation Department. She was co-president of the Julia Randall Elementary Parent Teacher Organization and now serves as vice-president of the PUSD school board.
The two have already cast votes on issues that affect the town. During discussions, they asked questions that went beyond the agenda item to help the council come to a clearer understanding of the issues.
Exactly the goal Schinstock hopes to accomplish by researching the issues, remaining open-minded and respectful of all opinions.
Contact Schinstock at jschinstock@paysonaz.gov and Nossek at snossek@paysonaz.gov.
