The Aug. 2 election day looms around the corner.
Payson residents face a choice to fill three council seats from five candidates: Tina McAllister-Smith, Brett Flaherty, Steve Otto, Jim Ferris and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian.
The council members will vote on critical development and infrastructure projects and procedures that affect residents from water service to amenities such as parks – in effect guiding the priorities of the town as it grows.
And the town has grown since its humble beginnings at incorporated in the 1970s with 3,000 residents, to the bustling drive-through metropolis of 16,000 with its own police force, fire and water departments, along with building codes to make sure the random dumps of snow don’t crush carports on cars.
In every debate these five candidates have taken part in, the moderator has asked who these candidates are and what they believe in.
Below is a compilation of comments and platforms to help the Payson primary voter choose a candidate who best reflects their vision for the town.
Tina McAllister-Smith
McAllister-Smith has a volunteer resume that backs up her description of having a servant’s heart — especially for the town’s business owners, of which she is one.
But she’s also a mom with a daughter in the local school district. This gives her a vision of a town that supports her family and business needs – the demographic running the economic driver of the town.
McAllister-Smith writes for a living as the owner and publisher of Rim Country Magazine. When she came to Payson six years ago, she immediately volunteered at the Rim Country Chamber Visitors Center.
“Every Friday I would be there talking to people who were residents and visitors,” she said.
In telling visitors where to go, she started traveling around and visiting the places, shops, and restaurants she recommended.
She fell in love with Rim Country and joined the Chamber. This year she ends her three-year term as the organization’s president.
Her platform supports infrastructure upgrades to the town to provide workforce housing, improving and repairing streets, along with amenities such as building a pool and covering the event center.
Brett Flaherty
Flaherty, a local businessman and father with a family like McAllister-Smith, set up his dental practice in Payson because of its culture and access to nature.
His platform puts the community and its well-being front and center, as he does for his patients.
If there is an issue with a patient, he’s said in candidate debates, “I will try to get it right and make you comfortable and taken care of” just like he does with his patients.
Flaherty was born and raised in Arizona in a family that worked construction and farming.
“I grew up with a family with a lot of hard work and hard play,” he said.
To this day, he has horses and hunts with his four children and wife of just about two decades.
He sees the potential Payson has to provide access to the ranching culture and the wild forests and streams, but he understands it needs political will to support improvements.
He’s willing to provide that political will, with a mega-watt smile.
“We’ve been blessed and very successful in this town. Just the opportunity to give back is a privilege,” he said.
Steve Otto
Otto has the discipline to survive schooling with Benedictine monks, “men in dresses with attitude,” or running his own business.
His platform would like to return discipline to the town through a forensic audit and opening all budget, grant and contract negotiations to public review to return transparency and accountability to town government.
Otto retired to Payson in 2011 after growing up, then running a design and marketing company for produce packaging in Colorado.
He expressed disappointment at town procedures that confuse. During a debate at the Nazarene Church in June, Otto lamented the Firewise organization he volunteers for, RIMWAT, didn’t learn of the liability insurance and fees required to run a table during the town sponsored 4th of July events.
“When I’m councilor, I want to have one set of rules,” he said. “I want the rules on Monday to be the same on Tuesday, to be the same on Monday as they were on Friday.”
Suzy Tubbs-Avakian
Payson voters have seen Tubbs-Avakian’s name in the public for the last four years as she made votes on projects from zoning to exploring a partnership with the MHA Foundation for a community center and pool.
She has the distinction of being the first Payson council member elected as a write-in candidate during a general election four years ago. She describes herself as the “voice of the people.”
Tubbs-Avakian doesn’t shy away from stating her two loves – Rim Country and the children of Rim Country. She has been at the helm of Payson Community Kids, Rim Country’s equivalent to a YMCA or Boys and Girls Club, for decades.
“Being part of the Payson community has been a part of my soul,” she said of growing up and then raising her own family in the community.
Her husband runs a local waste removal company and Tubbs-Avakian is a real estate agent.
“I’m very big on children and business owners,” she said. “I’m a small business owner and my husband is a small business owner.”
She hopes to make the process a business goes through to set up and maintain a business in Payson easier.
“I hope that you vote I will continue to be your voice on town council,” she said.
Jim Ferris
Ferris promises to continue doing what he has done since his last campaign – his due diligence.
“I have filled up with a lot of information over the last three years,” he said. “There’re times when people will come up…(and) it’s hard to know where to begin, but there’s a lot of work you have to do. A lot of research.”
Ferris has not held back his opinions over his four-year term on the council dais.
His epic legal battle with the MHA Foundation and Rim Country Education Alliance embroiled the whole council, whether they wanted to go along or not. The case ultimately resulted in the town paying thousands of dollars in legal fees.
Ferris remains critical of town politics and the power of the town manager. He and Otto are running on a slate with mayoral candidate Doug Laird.
Ferris’ platform seeks to bring transparency and accountability to Payson by including the mayor and elected officials in third party negotiations, a forensic audit, and opening all town meetings to citizens.
He’s also concerned about Firewise. During his tenure, he served on the Firewise board sponsored by the Payson Fire Department. He shepherded along the fuel mitigation codes the council passed a few years ago.
He admonished voters to “vote for the people who will vote for our priorities.”
