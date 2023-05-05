mayors and their wives
Buy Now

Payson Mayor Chris Higgins (left), his wife Maria, Nina Davis and her husband Bobby, the mayor of Star Valley. The four met at the Tonto Natural Bridge to enjoy brunch on April 30. 

 By Peter Aleshire Contributing publications editor

What do Star Valley and Payson have in common?

And don’t say a splash pad or the Tower Well.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.