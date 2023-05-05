What do Star Valley and Payson have in common?
And don’t say a splash pad or the Tower Well.
But then, it involves water.
Give up?
Brunch at the Bridge, of course.
The mayors of Payson and Star Valley plus their wives were among the 300 Rim Countrians who gathered on April 30 to celebrate the Tonto Natural Bridge – and the contributions by the committees it unites.
Maia Crespin, the director of the Rim Country Chamber of Commerce, helped serve the brunch, prepared by Dwane Riddle.
The event celebrated the role the historic lodge atop the world’s tallest travertine bridge has played in Rim Country for a century – as the state park gears up for what could turn into a historic tourist season, on the far side of the pandemic.
“It’s more of a casual event to say thank you to the community for supporting the Bridge,” said Jeff Robbins, vice president of the Friends of Tonto Natural Bridge, the organization that raises money for upgrades to the park such as the ramadas, landscaping and entrance sign up off Highway 87.
Newly promoted Park Director Katie Ferguson couldn’t express enough gratitude for the support of the Friends of Tonto Natural Bridge.
“I’ve been here five years now. I’ve gotta say the things that our Friends group is willing to do to help us out is amazing,” she said. “We have the best Friends group in the state.”
The Friends have purchased 15 to 20 new trees, the rug in the gift store, and the taxidermy mountain lion in the main lobby.
“This year, they purchased all the supplies to renovate our contact station,” said Ferguson. “It used to have shingling and was just run down.”
Now the little gatehouse has rough sawed pine and a fresh coat of paint, just in time to welcome all the local celebrities and guests, such as Chris Higgins, the mayor of Payson and Barbara Underwood, the vice mayor. Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer also attended. From Star Valley, Mayor Bobby Davis and council member Ray Armington attended. From the MHA Foundation, President Kenny Evans and board members Jennifer Smith and John Naughton enjoyed the views, food and friends.
The Friends of the Tonto Natural Bridge board includes Andrew Straigher, president; Robbins, vice president; Judy Holgate; Kim Chittick; Logan Garner and John Wilson as treasurer.
“The list of the things we have contributed is long,” said Robbins.
Currently, the friends plan to create a bird display with an interactive sign.
Unlike the Taste of the Bridge fundraiser in the fall, the Brunch has a more casual feel.
“(It’s) a social gathering and a place to go,” said Robbins. “I’m delighted with who came.”
Ferguson believes the brunch serves as a great kick off to what looks like a banner year for attendance.
“We have six weddings scheduled in May,” she said. “I’m super excited.”
The Tonto Natural Bridge attracts more than 100,000 visitors each year. It’s a uniquely large travertine bridge – a great archway dissolved in a wall of limestone by the patient efforts of Pine Creek.
The bridge towers 183 feet high with a 400-foot-long tunnel that measures 150 feet at its widest. It’s believed to be the largest natural travertine bridge in the world.
The park has three hiking trails, a picnic area, and a group use area.
Visitors can enjoy the unique variety of plants, animals, insects and birds. Interpretive exhibits talk about the history of the Bridge, the prehistoric residents and information on the Goodfellow Lodge that remains at the park today.
The Arizona State Parks Service owns the park and has renovated the lodge, but it does not rent out to visitors yet.
“The Goodfellow lodge does not do overnight stays,” said Ferguson.
She hopes to change that soon.
“I’ve got to get this back up and running,” she said.
In the meantime, the lodge houses the park’s gift shop.
For the brunch, the friends set up tables on the grass next to the lodge, which gave Higgins and Davis plenty of chances to meet and greet friends and neighbors.
“In these times, it is so hard to get people to come together,” said Robbins. “It was a pleasure to see support such a worthy cause.”
