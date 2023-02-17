The old woman stood on her front porch yelling, gesturing violently, pulling at her hair.
The neighbors watched in fear.
And then they called 911 – worried she would hurt herself.
The paramedics arrived to find her yelling, agitated, seemingly furious with someone they could not see. They got her near the ambulance, but she wouldn’t get in.
Fortunately, “Jim” – a firefighter and paramedic – arrived to help.
Jim walked up to her – noting that the lights and uniforms had made the woman even more agitated.
“Would you like to smoke?” he asked conversationally.
She stopped, focused on him. “Yes, please,” she said.
He calmly watched as she pulled out a pack of cigarettes and lit one.
“Thank you,” she said.
“Can I sit?” he asked, gesturing to the back of the ambulance.
“Yes, please,” she said, pulled from the delusions of her schizophrenia by his approach.
So, they sat together as she smoked, calming visibly with each drag on the cigarette.
After a while, he gently asked if she’d be willing to go with him to the hospital.
She agreed.
Watching it all unfold – the other officers shook their heads. They could hardly believe what had happened.
The secret? Jim understood how the schizophrenic brain works. Nicotine disrupts the overactive brain connections that cause sensory overload for people who suffer from schizophrenia. In fact, the brain has a nicotine receptor. Once the overactive brain settles, the person with schizophrenia may return to rational thought and the frightening behaviors decrease.
In fact, such imbalances in the brain can cause behaviors that make “normal” people uncomfortable, even frightened. But people coping with mental illness exhibit rage, make suicide attempts, have eating disorders, disjointed speech and unpredictable actions.
The lady who needed a smoke had simply lost touch with reality – and acted out in ways that frightened the neighbors.
Once that disruption of the chemistry of the brain causes strange and disruptive behaviors – we call it mental illness. Once that happens, those behaviors can create discrimination at work, the unraveling of relationships, substance use – and the loss of a home.
Medication and talk therapy can help with the brain chemicals, but first society must figure out how to respond to that initial strange behavior.
The breakdown of the old woman on her porch ended with a smoke by the ambulance – and the help she needed. But all too often, such incidents end in handcuffs, a jail cell or worse. One national survey of 812 cases of people killed by police from 2009 to 2012 found that 22% of the deaths were “mental health related,” according to a study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.
What is mental illness?
Researchers believe there are four main neurotransmitters responsible for mental health conditions: Dopamine, serotonin, norepinephrine and gamino-butyric acid or GABA.
All this is new information, according to research by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Mapping and observing the brain’s various lobes, systems and stem started 30 years ago, with the advent of new technology. Until then, the brain was a mystery explored through therapy and dissection.
Until we could watch scans showing how neurotransmitters affected the different areas of the brain, we could not address some of the core issues of mental health. Researchers now see that mental health conditions are as complex as cancer or diabetes.
NAMI has found the Vulnerability Stress Model focuses on how genetics and environment — or the “second hit” — work together to cause a mental health condition.
A person may be born with a brain vulnerable to schizophrenia or bipolar disorder, but that doesn’t guarantee a mental health condition.
A second hit from a virus, injury pre or post birth, exposure to toxins, a traumatic brain injury, or immune system problem can trigger mental health distress.
Many avoid treatment because they have shame over their actions. But understanding the physiological reasons behind the disorder can help families understand how to respond.
NAMI has taken its research and turned it into a class curriculum for family members whose loved one lives with a mental health diagnosis.
How the brain malfunctions in mental health conditions
Many mental health conditions start during puberty and evolve as people grow through their 20s. Research shows one in five people live with a mental health condition NAMI has found.
By 25 or 26, the brain’s pre-frontal cortex has developed, including areas responsible for attention, decision making, problem solving, and abstract thinking. This prefrontal cortex helps people act in ways society finds predictable and acceptable.
But sometimes, the prefrontal cortex is weakened or overwhelmed.
In bipolar or depressive disorders, the amygdala, where the brain stores emotionally charged memories, can suffer from a higher blood flow and glucose metabolism. This can result in exaggerated emotions and moodiness present in people living with bipolar disorder.
In anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorders, brain scans show the amygdala, also the center of fear, gets over-activated. This can overwhelm the restraints of the prefrontal cortex. This too results in uncomfortable behavior, such as angry outbursts or repetitive actions or thoughts.
In schizophrenia, the brain produces abnormal brain waves mostly focused in the temporo-limbic system. This makes it hard to process information or screen out unwanted noise. Many of those suffering from schizophrenia hear voices or get overwhelmed by lots of outside stimulus. Studies show that smoking improves the schizophrenic’s ability to screen out noise, which explains why they have three times the smoking rate as people without schizophrenia.
NAMI also has a class for individuals living with a mental health diagnosis, or in many cases multiple diagnoses.
Kindness and understanding the best response
It’s alarming to run across someone who doesn’t act normally.
But reacting with fear and judgment can make things worse.
One recent Payson High School graduate related his own unexpected encounter.
“A person came up to me and just stared at me for about 30 seconds. Finally, she asked me if I would let her see the tattoos on my arm.”
Puzzled, he pulled up his sleeve.
“They’re hard to read,” said the woman. “I have dyslexia.”
“Oh,” he said.
“You know,” said the woman, gathering her courage. “You have the most beautiful soul I have ever seen. You give off very vibrant colors. Very warm energy.”
“Oh. Why, thank you,” he said.
Fear flashed through her eyes. “If I’m being weird, just tell me. I’m schizophrenic. I don’t want to scare you.”
This led to a strange but fascinating conversation. She asked whether he had dreams for his life. Then, “she asked if I would take a few photos ... and towards the end she proceeded to pull out this tarot card and said this card represents my spirit.”
Then she asked for a hug.
“She cried and said that I was gonna be OK and she was gonna be OK and that we will get through this together,” said the Payson graduate.
“I told her that I loved her back and I hope that she had a great rest of her day.”
In his social media post, he thought back on the strange encounter, “I realized there are people out there that just want to have someone to talk to, to have someone be kind to them and treat them like a normal human being and I feel like that’s something in today’s world that gets neglected and pushed to the back. We need to go back to being kinder to strangers and not shut our hearts away. And maybe the world will slowly get a little bit better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!