The second annual Olde Main Street Day was a success, organizers say.
“We had a very good turnout despite the uncertain times we’re experiencing,” said Minette Hart-Richardson, chair of the Main Street Guild. “(The majority of the attendees walked the entire street.”
Main Street merchants from the soon-to-open barbecue restaurant in the old Journigan House down to the Oxbow Saloon hosted food and craft vendors.
At the Journigan House, the Payson Art League held its annual fall show in the outdoor courtyard with more than a dozen artists’ work on display and for sale. The Mud Club also hosted its annual Empty Bowls event, which helps raise money for local food banks, at the same venue.
There was live music at the Oxbow Saloon and the Deming Pioneer Park.
Hart said there were quite a few early birds and the crowd size remained steady throughout the day.
“The mood was friendly with a real sense of community. The comments I heard the most were people are ready to get out and about and they didn’t realize how many businesses there were on the street and they were looking forward to more events where they can walk Main Street,” she said. “Thank you to all who participated and donated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!