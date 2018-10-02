A report of smoke in the area turned into a lucky break for a Mesa del Caballo home and the animals inside.
Chief David Staub of the Payson Fire Department said the engine crew couldn’t find a fire when they responded. They assumed someone had mistaken smoke from a controlled burn on the Rim for a fire, but continued to patrol the area.
“We got dispatched to check smoke in the area,” said Staub. “We went to check it out and (thought) this is probably the controlled burn north of town.”
In fact, the Coconino Forest Service had a controlled burn on the Rim that filled the sky with smoke.
Firefighters decided to check again with the person who reported the smoke.
“The reporting party told them, ‘I know that smoke, but that’s not what I’m looking at,’” Staub said.
Instead, the caller told firefighters the smoke came from the eaves of a home at the corner of Mescalero and Caballero.
“Sure enough, it (was) puffing out the eaves,” he said. “We got a line on the ground ... (and) ... cooled it down until they got help on the scene ... in the next 24 hours, we would have had a working attic fire. Instead, we had a smoldering fire in the insulation.”
Once the call for help went out, Staub said four engines and two battalion chiefs responded. Hellsgate also responded with an engine and chief.
Staub said no person was home at the time, but firefighters rescued two cats and a dog.
Only once in his 31-year career has Staub seen a fire like this.
“I’ve only had something like this happen one other time in my career, but not something as hidden as this,” he said.
Staub said since fire goes up, an attic fire isn’t usually noticed until the flames have the roof on fire.
He said he’s arrived on scene with flames coming out of the roof, but the occupants had no idea their house was on fire.
Attacking a fire like this is messy and time consuming, said Staub. He said firefighters have to tear the ceiling down to get at the attic. This can ruin the homeowner’s furniture and possessions — but not in this fire.
“In the process of us trying to fight the fire, we had to tear the ceiling down,” said Staub. “It is manual labor. It’s heavy and you get (possessions in the house) wet.”
Because firefighters put this fire out so quickly, Staub said they were able to cover the occupant’s possessions and take their time to make sure it was completely out.
Staub said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
