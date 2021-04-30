Three months’ worth of road work begins May 3, with asphalt and drainage improvements along Caballero and Mescalaro Roads in the Mesa del Caballo subdivision north of Payson, off the Houston Mesa Road.
Gila County has contracted with Valor Specialties to rehabilitate Caballero and Mescalaro Roads by milling the existing asphalt and reconstructing the structural section of the roadway, along with minor drainage improvements included in the scope of work.
Following a pre-construction conference April 27, work should begin Monday, May 3, with locating and lowering utilities in the roadway.
They estimated the entire project to last 90 days, from start to finish.
