Crews work on the Breadpan Fire Monday outside Jakes Corner. Elsewhere, crews are working on the Mesa Fire on the Mogollon Rim. Officials say a multitude of smaller forest fires are making for smoky skies in Payson, although there are no fires that are currently a risk to Payson. To report a fire, call 800-309-7081.
If your house has a slight campfire smell to it, you are not alone. Call it eau de fire.
Smoke from the Mesa Fire, burning on the Mogollon Rim northeast of Payson, has been drifting into Payson in the evenings, leaving a distinct smoky smell lingering in the mornings.
The fire, now at more than 2,863 acres, is burning in a rugged canyon near Chevelon.
As of Wednesday, it was 35% contained.
Payson Fire Chief David Staub said Payson residents will smell smoke for the next few months, even after the Mesa Fire is contained, due to the number of small fires that occur this time of year.
“We are getting a lot of little starts,” he said. “That light, misty smoke does not mean we have a fire near us, but that smoke has traveled into the community from a distant fire.”
He said there were several small fires caught by firefighters in the recent weeks, including near Doll Baby, Tonto Basin and on the Rim that were all lightning caused.
If a fire threatening Payson was burning nearby, he said there would be plenty of community notice, including through social media and the media.
He encouraged residents to sign up for Everbridge to get emergency community notifications. You can sign up at readygila.com.
Mesa Fire
The lightning-caused fire is burning in rugged terrain near Deer Lake Canyon, a steep canyon that runs into Chevelon Canyon, according to InciWeb.
Due to the inaccessibility of the current fire location, firefighters are using an indirect strategy, utilizing existing roads and favorable terrain to support a strategy of full suppression. Tactical firing operations will continue as weather conditions allow. Drones may also be utilized in these efforts. The fire is located 7.5 miles from Forest Lakes.
Breadpan Fire
Fire crews responded to the Breadpan Fire on the Payson/Pleasant Valley Ranger District located due east of Jakes Corner Convenience Store and State Route 188. The fire was reported Monday at approximately 1 p.m. when smoke was spotted by lookouts at Mt. Ord and Colcord. Crews contained the fire to two acres. This was a lightning-caused fire.
Bootleg Fire
Firefighters responded to the lighting-caused Bootleg Fire south of SR 260 and Tonto Creek Waterfalls Wednesday. Crews included the Payson hotshots, three engines and one helitack responded. Air and ground resources limited the spread of the fire which was 15 acres and 90 percent contained as of Wednesday.
