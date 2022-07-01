The Leadership Board of the Payson United Methodist Church (PUMC) has announced an anonymous gift of $125,000 is paying off the church’s mortgage. There will even be a little leftover to put into the building and maintenance fund.
A mortgage-shredding ceremony took place Sunday, June 26. The church just celebrated its 35th anniversary of service to the Rim Country.
According to the donors, they hope to remain anonymous, with no speculation who they might be.
“If you wish to thank someone for this, you already know who to give your thanks and appreciation to, our Lord Almighty. The donors have been blessed by our Lord to have the means to be able to do this for PUMC and they understand their obligation to God to be good stewards of what they have been given and to help accomplish God’s work here on earth,” said Cindy Harvey, communications team leader for PUMC.
The reason the donors have made this gift to PUMC is because we are the most welcoming church they have ever attended. We have made them feel a part of this church from the very beginning, Harvey continued.
In order to help ensure that PUMC continues, the donors asked that the money going to pay the mortgage now be put into the building and maintenance fund each month. “They realize that for the last two years, because of the pandemic, and this year also, we have been paying ‘interest only’ on the mortgage. That amount is fine as long as we need to do that, but as soon as we can afford to pay the whole mortgage amount again, that is what needs to go into the building and maintenance fund each month,” Harvey explained.
Part of the PUMC building is 30 years old and the heating and cooling units will have to be replaced soon.
