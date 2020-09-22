After eight years, Sanja Long has stepped down as CEO of the MHA Foundation due to family health concerns.
“As many of you are keenly aware, Sanja S. Long has been a trusted ally and employee of MHA Foundation and its predecessor for more than a decade,” said Kenny Evans, president of MHA. “Because of her concerns about the vulnerable status of her family member and out of an abundance of caution, Sanja stepped down as chief executive officer of MHA Foundation on Sept. 8, 2020.”
While Long may no longer be part of the day-to-day MHA operations, she will continue to “utilize her considerable talents and skills to serve the Foundation,” said Evans.
“It’s a step back, not a step down,” he said.
Long took over the top spot at the MHA Foundation in 2012. During her tenure, she oversaw many health events such as the Women’s Wellness Forum and the Community Health & Care Fair, as well as the MHA’s Black & White Ball that raised money for many of the education and health programs the organization supports.
During her tenure, the MHA Foundation came into being after the Mogollon Health Alliance merged with Banner Health Systems in 2015. The MHA Foundation now has millions of dollars to pursue its mission to bring health care and education to Rim Country.
Long has both an accounting and legal background. She passed the CPA exam in North Carolina before obtaining a law degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
She then went into active duty with the U.S. Army as a military lawyer in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps stationed at Fort Lewis, Wash. She served as the installation tax officer overseeing a team that prepared more than 5,000 tax returns for soldiers, retirees and their families. She also provided legal counsel on physical disability law and on other legal matters for soldiers.
Heather L. Stage will now take over operations as the MHA Foundation’s chief administrative officer.
