A satellite view of the property owned by the Rim Country Education Alliance, a separate legal entity.

Rim Country Healthcare Timeline

1954 – Alarmed by the loss of the town’s only doctor, Payson Junior Women’s Club raised

$414 to launch the non-profit Payson Clinic

1956 – A Roundup report spurred donations to expand the clinic, including $12,000 in cash and land worth $5,600.

1957 – Dr. David B. Gilbert arrived in Payson to provide full-time medical service.

1960 – the Payson Clinic Auxiliary formed to support the hospital.

1969 – a $150,000 hospital renovation campaign launched.

1971 – the Auxiliary started the “Mile of Dimes” fundraiser that lasted 20 years

1973 – Payson incorporated as a town.

1974 – the hospital remodeled . Heiress Nan Pyle donated the $100,000.

1978 – the hospital was renamed the Lewis R. Pyle Memorial Hospital.

1983 – the Auxiliary, up from 40 members to 142, raised $22,152 to purchase medical and office equipment.

1993 – the hospital changed its name to the Payson Regional Medical Center, and added a level three trauma center, plus birthing and diagnostic centers.

1997 – the PRMC Foundation raised $218,000 for hospital equipment.

1997 – Facing dire financial problems, the PRMC Foundation sold the hospital to Mogollon Health Alliance for $15.7 million

1997: MHA buys hospital for $15.7 million and creates the non-profit Payson Regional Medical Center (PRMC)

1997: PRMC and MHA contract with Tennessee-based Community Health Services (CHS) to manage the hospital

1997-2014: MHA supports rural health programs including senior fitness program, CPR and AED training class, Vial of Life and Child Safety,: MHA Auxiliary Scholarships, assistance grants for patients in dialysis, fire department grants and other community health grants. Also supports Payson Unified School District, Gila Community College and Almost-new thrift shop.

2011 : MHA establishes Arizona Aspire Foundation and Rim Country Educational Foundation. RCEF board members include Jon Cline, Larry Sugarman, Rich Richey, H. Ted Pettet, Jennifer Smith. Aspire Board Members include Tom Slonaker, president. Janet Vidnovic, Treasurer. Sanja S. Long, secretary. Chelle K. Barth, Patti Beauchamp, Dan Bonar, Peter Kennedy, Margaret Michels, Paige Porter.

2014: Mogollon Health Alliance (MHA) decides not to renew Community Health Service contract to run the hospital.

2014: Mogollon Health Alliance (MHA) effectively sells the hospital to the non-profit Banner Health health systems, which merges with Mogollon Health Alliance, which dissolved as an organization.

2014: Newly formed MHA Foundation assumes control of non-hospital assets developed by Mogollon Health Alliance and to provide education and health services for Rim Country. Board members include Kenny Evans, Jennifer Smith, Gary Cordell, Cliff Potts, Dr. Alan P. Michels, John Naughton, and Sheila DeSchaaf.

2015: MHA Foundation puts up some $5 million to buy 253 acres for a university from the Forest Service. The Alliance (SLE) and the Rim Country Educational Foundation (RCEF) are the legal owners.

2019: RCEF negotiating with a prep school and other potential partners to build ball fields, an ice rink, a community center and an aquatics complex on a portion of the university site.