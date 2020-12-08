The MHA Foundation has purchased the building currently occupied by Crabdree and Shepherd Insurance and Deborah Rose Realty ONE Group at 431 S. Beeline Highway.
Kenny Evans, president of the MHA Foundation, said the building owner approached the organization to see if it had an interest in buying the building. It fits into the foundation’s mix of investments, since investing in local real estate is part of the portfolio strategy for the organization.
“We have a long-standing policy of real estate investment, but we prefer it to be local because we know the market,” said Evans of the financial tools MHA uses to keep the principal of the organization safe.
The Foundation then uses the interest or profits earned from investments to reinvest in the community through programs such as the Eastern Arizona College nursing program, the University of Arizona medical school program, the Aspire Arizona dual-credit program or paying a portion of the cost for Sparklight to bring ultra-high speed internet service into Payson.
This isn’t the first time the MHA Foundation has invested in Payson real estate, said Evans.
During the recession, MHA purchased the Fargo’s restaurant complex, including the building across the parking lot from the restaurant.
MHA upgraded the property and has since sold part of it to the owner of Fargo’s and other parts to local Payson residents because, “our strategy is not about buying and controlling,” said Evans. “Rather, it’s about finding benefits for the town. The worst thing for the community is to have empty buildings.”
Unfortunately, the new MHA building will soon have an empty storefront. Deborah Rose Realty ONE Group announced a move to their new location on Main Street at the beginning of the year prior to the Foundation purchasing the building.
Evans said the Foundation is confident this location will not remain vacant for long.
