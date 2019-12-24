“False” and “injurious” statements by Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey and Councilor Jim Ferris about the MHA Foundation have reduced donations, damaged reputations, derailed contracts and threatened millions in investments, according to a notice of claim filed recently with the Town of Payson.
The claim threatens an $87.4 million lawsuit, which includes $22 million in direct damages and $65 million in punitive damages for the “willful” misstatements. The Valley law firm Snell and Wilmer prepared the notice of claim and served it on Dec. 12 to the town clerk. The Roundup obtained a copy through a Freedom of Information request.
The claim also covers damages done to the Rim Country Educational Foundation, established as the fundraising arm of the MHA Foundation for certain projects, including developing the university site.
Payson has 60 days to respond to the notice of claim, which is a state-required first step when filing a lawsuit against a public entity. The town’s insurance company must decide whether the statements by Morrissey and Ferris at several recorded, unofficial community meetings and on the Payson First Facebook page qualify as official actions. The insurance company could decide not to defend the pair, leaving them to fight the lawsuit on their own.
The claim offered to settle the dispute if Morrissey, Ferris or the town make a payment within 60 days. They are asking for $10 million for Ferris and $10 million for Morrissey.
The contract town attorney represented Morrissey in another legal action triggered by statements on the Payson First Facebook page. In that case, a recall supporter claimed the mayor harassed and intimidated recall supporters by posting their names and making comments about them. The recall supporter who filed the lawsuit agreed to drop the case if Morrissey would not mention him again in public. Morrissey acknowledged in the course of that case that he effectively controls the Payson First Facebook page.
Neither Morrissey nor Ferris responded to an email request for comment on the “notice of claim.”
Ironically, the filing came close on the heels of Morrissey’s victory in a legal case appealed all the way to the state Supreme Court, which ruled the Payson town clerk had erred in telling recall supporters how many signatures they needed. That ruling overturned the recall effort against Morrissey and prompted backers to drop warring recall efforts underway against all seven council members.
The notice of claim listed three occasions in October when Morrissey made “defamatory and injurious” public statements about the MHA Foundation and its president, former Payson Mayor Kenny Evans. The statements suggested Evans and the MHA Foundation had “pocketed” federal grants and been involved in unethical or illegal deals involving the Payson community hospital, a proposed community center and efforts to build a four-year university in Payson, according to the claim.
The claim alleged Ferris in the course of two months “led an unfounded public smear campaign against MHA Foundation and its President Kenny Evans through radio shows, public meetings and social media” intended to “interfere with current and prospective relationships with project partners and investors.” The claim cited four occasions in community meetings, on the radio and on the Payson First Facebook page when Ferris criticized the MHA Foundation or Evans. Ferris criticized the sale of the Payson Regional Medical Center to Banner Hospital, which resulted in a payment of some $40 million to the MHA Foundation. The MHA Foundation has invested more than $10 million of that money in a 254-acre parcel intended as the site for a four-year university.
Ferris said the hospital really belonged to the community and that the MHA Foundation turned down a higher offer to keep control of the money from the sale. Ferris implied Evans had a “conflict of interest” because he was also mayor at the time and that the hospital really belonged to the community and not to the Mogollon Health Alliance —which essentially became the MHA Foundation after the sale, according to the claim.
“And, through his conduct, Ferris has demonstrated a willful intent to harm, maliciously defame and consistently interfere with MHA Foundation’s and RCEF’s ongoing operations and success,” according to the claim, signed by Barry Halpern, with Snell and Wilmer.
The claim listed damages that included $1 million to the reputation of the MHA Foundation and another $1 million in reputation damages to Evans.
The alleged damages also included $220,000 in lost donations, $1.4 million in the possible loss of the tax-exempt status for the MHA investment gains and $2 million in lost investment in high speed broadband. The alleged damages also included the loss of advantageous contracts with investment, construction and engineering firms lined up to develop the 254-acre university property. That includes $5.3 million “in the potential contractual relationship” with Piper Jaffray, $400,000 with the BC Ziegler Company and $10.5 million with Summit Smith Development.
The alleged direct damages totaled $21.8 million. The resulting punitive damages totaled $65.6 million.
The claims said the statements have caused “irreparable” damage to the MHA’s reputation and its projects, including the effort to develop a university, a prep school, a community center, ball fields and other programs.
The claim said the MHA Foundation has three potential legal remedies for damages suffered because of statements that were knowingly false or made with “reckless disregard” for whether they’re true. A business can collect damage if false statements interfere with “a valid contract relationship or business expectancy. Finally, a business or individual can seek damages if false information inflicts “general reputational harm.”
Alleged Morrissey and Ferris statements cited by the Notice of Claim
MorrisseyOn or about Oct. 13 in a video on Payson First Facebook page Morrissey said “right” in response to an attendee’s accusation that Evans “pocketed” a federal grant, apparently a Firewise grant used to remove brush and trees from a portion of the university site intended for ball fields.
On or about Oct. 21 in a video on the Payson First Facebook page Morrissey said anyone who supports the MHA Foundation’s projects should be “very worried” about the establishment of a council subcommittee tasked with looking into past contracts involving the town. In effect, “Morrissey accused the MHA Foundation of making corrupt deals that will be ‘uncovered’ by the committee,” said the claim.
On or about Oct. 22 in a Payson First video made at a community meeting an audience member said Evans “is insane, he is horrible, what he has done to this town ...” Morrissey in response said, “I’ve been in the ring ... I fully intend, all I’ll say to you is I’ll stand for you ... and I will lead the charge.”
“Simply put, there is no truth to Morrissey’s statements,” Halpern wrote in the claim.
FerrisOn Oct. 9, as a guest on KMOG radio, Ferris said, “I’m not trying to accuse anyone of corruption or any violation of law. But follow me on this here and see if you don’t agree that some things done in the past may have not been done in the most ethical fashion.” The show then featured an extended discussion of the sale of the Payson Regional Medical Center to Banner. Dignity Health also sought a contract to operate the hospital and allegedly offered $21 million more. The Mogollon Health Alliance board ultimately struck a deal with Banner, which absorbed the Mogollon Health Alliance name and donated $41 million to the newly created MHA Foundation, while promising to make some $25 million in additional improvements to the hospital. Ferris on the radio said, “it appears that the community’s investment in the hospital was confiscated to pursue the desires and possible benefit of a select few and a narrow segment of our population.” He also accused Evans of a “conflict of interest” and that he drove other people off the board to retain control.
On Oct. 29 at an “informational” meeting at the Pinon Cafe, Ferris again suggested that Evans worked out a “sweet deal” to essentially exempt the university property from town zoning codes, according to the claim. The creation of an educational entity to control the university site did give the university site broad exemptions from zoning laws, although it must still comply with the general plan. The Rim Country Educational Foundation and the Rim Country Educational Alliance (SLE) created by Payson and Star Valley have both agreed to abide by town zoning and building standards in the site’s development.
On Nov. 8, the claim asserts that Ferris posted on the Payson First site a long discussion of the history of the hospital sale that said “MHA left $21 million of the town’s money on the table to gain control of the hospital along with the millions of dollars that belong to the town.” Actually, the town never contributed to the hospital or owned or controlled the Mogollon Health Alliance, which assumed some $15 million in debt and then leased the hospital to a chain that agreed to absorb the debt. When the lease expired after more than 15 years, the Mogollon Health Alliance negotiated a new deal with Banner.
On Dec. 4 Ferris published an article in the online Payson Reformer that said Evans used his prior “position as mayor to coerce the Forest Service to come up with a purchase agreement on property in which he has a personal interest” or alternatively “to diminish the value of the land and ultimate sale price.” The claim said the statement is completely untrue and that Evans has no financial interest in any of the projects and the MHA Foundation has acted lawfully.
(2) comments
It is about time those people are held accountable for their mission to divide the town and publicly wreck a company with false accusations. False and misleading is what Tom Morrissey,Jim Ferris, and their followers are all about. The new election can't come soon enough to remove this cancer from our town.
Kenny Evans is proving every day that he is corrupt. The best defense against this kind of lawsuit against the town and the people is that all of the statements against Kenny are simply true. It is not libel or slander, it is truth. How did Kenny get the money from the sale of the hospital when he did not own it???
