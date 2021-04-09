Forrest Gressley’s pet mine project fell into a pit of opposition at the April 5 Payson Planning and Zoning Commission meeting when the commissioners voted against the project.
He will next have to convince the Payson Town Council to approve the zoning change he needs.
Gressley has pitched the idea of grinding off 20 to 30 feet of a hilltop that lies between the Payson Event Center and Main Street.
His idea has rocked the community.
“It was printed suddenly we are a mining town,” said Kenneth Woolcock, the chair of the commission.
This is the third time Gressley has come before the commission to ask for a “minor amendment” to the General Plan in order to change the zoning from commercial/residential to manufacturing on the 19.54-acre property.
Currently, the General Plan does not envision manufacturing on that hilltop. The state requires the town to create a General Plan every decade to enshrine the mission and vision for the town. The General Plan then drives where homes and businesses may develop.
For this hilltop, the General Plan calls for commercial development, such as a restaurant, a hotel or shops. Gressley would like to change that to manufacturing.
The property, located at the base of the intersection of Phoenix Street and McLane Road, only has two acres on top that can be developed, Gressley explained to the commissioners.
Gressley’s idea — take the decomposed granite and dirt he would excavate and sell it to local developers, including the town, to create more buildable space in Payson.
“We are talking to other landowners, that need to bring their property up, so it is out of the flood plain. Right now, you have acreage that is undevelopable that could be used for the future growth and development of the community,” he said.
Gressley also hopes to help the town directly.
“I am doing this for future growth in the town’s rodeo grounds,” he said.
Currently, the Event Center does not have sewer service. He hopes the fill he removes can even out and provide the elevation needed to bring in sewage pipes.
But the commissioners, only five at this meeting because neither Scott Helmer nor Phil Mason were present, grilled Gressley on the viability of the project.
Vincent Herman went into a long analysis of the difference between a major and a minor change to the General Plan.
“A simple reading (of the General Plan) would be any property under 20 acres would be a minor amendment (and) any property with more than 20 acres would be a major amendment,” he said.
But he disagreed with staff’s understanding of the reading. Herman read that when changing zoning from residential to commercial, the town has to take special care to understand if the project affects more than 20 acres.
“This seems to say, to consider how the change would affect the area. It doesn’t seem to say how it affects this area,” he said. “The applicant in the eyes of the state would be running aggregate mining that would include his property on Phoenix Street, along with the property up on the hill.”
He reminded the commission that the state requires the town to make sure “mining or stockpiling” does not increase “the stresses or issues” with neighbors.
“As I look at it today, this proposal from this applicant is really not a minor amendment to our General Plan,” said Herman.
Commissioner Gary Bedsworth followed Herman, filling in the holes with a PowerPoint presentation full of pictures.
“All I see is that we are going to cut down a mountain,” said Bedsworth.
He drove around the communities up and down Phoenix Street and around the hill noticed the view got worse at higher elevations.
So, he took pictures and presented the views of the hill he saw as he drove.
“This development creates an unsightly view (for) homes that have a southeastern view,” he said.
He also chaffed under the promise that Gressley would only spend five years on the project.
“It will maybe be a five-year or a 20-year project, (but) we have no guarantee that this group will have enough money,” he said. “Arizona has many examples of mining operations that have not repaired the damage they have done to the land.”
But that’s where Gressley says his project can help.
“(If) another developer comes in and develops the area alongside the convention center, they are going to have to remove aggregates,” he said. “A developer will not come in and spend $20 to $30 million.”
He believes he can make money while improving the area, while the town sees a benefit to the soon to boom construction industry.
“It should be considered that the applicant’s project proposes to create affordable building materials and material reserves for market needs while maintaining low-key operations and minimizing public view of the operations. The project proposes to create 5-10 high-paying jobs. It should also be taken into consideration to return mined areas to a beneficial use while taking a rehabilitation approach, targeting social and economic benefits. The public should understand the economic value of the aggregate industry and the industry should recognize the ecological, cultural, and esthetic value of an area (US Geological Survey Circular 1191),” wrote Doni Wilbanks in her staff report about the project.
Members of the public weighed in both for and against the project.
Randy Maynard, originally opposed to the project, reported he had changed his mind about the project after speaking with Gressley while walking the property.
“(I) learned quite a bit more that this proposed quarry would fit into,” he said, “(but) I can’t really say what the visual impact would be, particularly because he wants to leave a lip along south McLane. It has really got merit what he is proposing, assuming the development at the rodeo grounds and the main street go through.”
Bob McQueen, a resident of 29 years, “has seen a lot of development, most of it positive.”
But he defines this area as the Gateway to Payson and so hopes the town will buy the land and then hire Gressley to do the site prep work so the “town is in control of what goes in there next.”
Another resident, an architect and general contractor, said he didn’t think Gressley had made his case.
“I personally am against taking (the hill) down,” he said. “I don’t see the calculations are right.”
He suggested Gressley either get more engineering plans done before presenting in front of the council or consider partnering with the town to combine resources.
Woolcott said, “It probably would have been nice to see the elevation of the cut” so the commission “could tell our residents that come up to us” how this project would affect them.
“Our threat is that we give the wrong advice to the council,” he said.
So, the commission voted against recommending to the council a minor amendment to the General Plan that would have allowed Gressley to change the zoning of the property.
The town has not yet scheduled Gressley for his appearance in front of the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!