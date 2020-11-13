Two unrelated women missing in the Rim Country area were located this week by officers.
Colleen Reckow, 35, had been missing since Oct. 20 after leaving the Cordes Lakes area.
On Nov. 5, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office requested the Gila County Sheriff’s Office help in locating Reckow after her cellphone was pinged in the Pine area.
Reckow’s Nissan Xterra was located at the Pine Trailhead.
Tonto Rim Search and Rescue and Yavapai searched the area, but found no sign of Reckow.
On Monday, the GCSO received information that Reckow was camping near the East Verde River, roughly two miles from the Doll Baby Ranch. Deputies located her and took her to Banner Payson Medical Center for possible dehydration. Sgt. Matt Binney said it appears Reckow was not lost and was “just out camping/hiking.”
The second woman found alive this week was Christina Rybolt. Rybolt had last been seen on Nov. 6 in Payson.
Early Thursday morning, the Payson Police Department said Rybolt had been found and returned home safely.
“Thank you for all the concern and assistance in attempting to locate her,” the PPD wrote on Facebook. “A special thanks to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office and the Tonto Rim Search and Rescue for their support in this search.”
