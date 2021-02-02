It’s probably illegal.
But no one’s likely to stop it.
That’s the grim consensus of a group of advocates about the looming eviction of many of the impoverished or disabled residents of several Star Valley mobile home parks whose new owners want to upgrade the facilities.
Members of the Gila County Homeless Task Force on Jan. 28 met with representatives from state and local agencies that aid the homeless in Gila County. On the whole, the group agreed, abrupt evictions in the middle of a pandemic often with just 30 days notice sounded illegal. But even the representatives from state offices dealing with housing and homelessness had few suggestions on where the residents can turn for help.
“How do we solve these problems? I don’t know,” said Ryan Vernick of the Arizona Housing Department.
The meeting illustrated the confusing maze of organizations residents might turn to for help — but little prospect for immediate action.
State law bars housing discrimination based on race or disability, but no agency has a clear-cut responsibility to investigate such allegations.
The state has money to provide subsidized housing, but the programs can address only a fraction of the needs and waiting lists stretch for six months or more.
“They may have to consult with folks on the legality of things,” said Vernick. “Not accepting rent is illegal. No written notification is illegal.”
One group has found a pro bono lawyer to take up their cause, the families under the protection of the Time Out Shelter, but it hasn’t helped.
In a letter to the lawyer for the new owner of the Star Valley and C-Bar Diamond RV/mobile home parks, McDiamond, LLC, the Time Out lawyer asked for more time based on the laws governing mobile homes.
McDiamond, LLC has replied to the lawyer’s request for more time and a clarification on the eviction by saying, “your letter consists entirely of misinformation.”
The McDiamond lawyer denies its community manager demanded all residents leave in 30 days.
It denies the park will change uses — which would trigger a state law, giving residents more time to find someplace else to live.
The lawyer blames poor enforcement of rules for the out of code add-ons and homes not built to HUD code.
The McDiamond lawyer ends their letter threatening the Time Out lawyer with “a claim against your firm for intentional interference with contractual relations” if they attempt to approach mobile home owners who have already signed a contract.
The letter ends by indicating McDiamond will treat those living in recreational vehicles “with the applicable laws governing such tenants.”
When the group understood the problem, Vernick suggested, “I think it is going to have to involve political pressure, social pressure and transparency about what is going on.”
At issue in Star Valley is the loss of affordable housing.
The region has little inventory and only about half as large a share of apartments as the Valley. Even so, the average one-bedroom apartment in Payson goes for $800 — more than three times what the residents were paying for a space in the mobile home park. The recent purchase of most of the mobile home units in Star Valley threatens to eliminate a large share of the region’s affordable housing.
The state has mostly federally funded programs to provide affordable housing for low-income workers and the disabled. But only a handful of those subsidized units exist in Rim Country and the waiting list is at least six months long.
The mobile homes in Rim Country provide 20% of the housing stock in the community and most of the affordable housing — with space rentals sometimes as low as $235 to $245 a month. Most of the residents facing eviction own older mobile homes so substandard that they can’t move to the now shrunken supply of other parks — even if they could afford to do so.
In the last year, most of the mobile home parks in Star Valley have been purchased by out-of-area buyers who have paid far more than the appraised value ($750,000 versus $2 million). The owners say they want to upgrade the park and get rid of the substandard trailers, while also upgrading the grounds.
But Tim Hanrahan, a working poor resident of the C-Bar Diamond park, describes the park as, “... the down and out last hope RV park when no one has anywhere else to go.”
Hanrahan struggles to make ends meet working odds and ends jobs. The pandemic shut down the outdoor school he worked for. It’s the last tragedy in a string of tragedies. “You feel like the rug is constantly being pulled out from under you,” he said.
He’s correct that most people in the park are on their last legs.
Merlin Tilson lives on $750 a month in SSI payments, which also includes his Medicare. He’s got his van packed and plans to leave on Feb. 3. “I don’t know how this goes, there isn’t nothing I can do,” he said of his dilemma.
Veterans from the Ponderosa Glen and Star Vale RV/mobile home parks share a similar story.
Greg Potter at Star Vale and Dennis Feather of Ponderosa Glen, both disabled veterans, face eviction.
“I’m all by myself,” said Feather. “I’ve been terminally ill for the last 10 years with hepatitis C.”
Victims of domestic violence, some who only speak Spanish, do not know where to move with their children and sometimes parents.
Elderly residents and single mothers face eviction as well.
No help until living in the woods
The meeting of the Homeless Coalition discussed ways it can help the residents of the mobile home parks once they suffer chronic homelessness.
But even that help involves a maze of data collection forms, encrypted emails and special training for only certain types of people.
The Gila County Homeless Task Force includes Gila County Community Action Plan staff, representatives from the state housing department, Southwest Behavioral, Community Bridges, the Payson Homeless Warming Center, Time Out Domestic Violence staff, Salvation Army, Crisis Response Network, and other organizations in Gila County.
Danielle Fischer, from the Crisis Response Network, introduced the 211 phone number to the group. “Our goal is to ... match people to the correct housing resource,” she said.
Those who man the 211 phone line assess the needs then direct those seeking help to programs that can help with rent or emergency food and shelter. However, 211 operators cannot help with evictions or crisis situations. For that, there is another number: 877-756-4090.
Vernick explained the various programs and how the county can qualify to receive funding to address homelessness — once the state receives enough data. He said the Arizona Department of Housing acts as the funding agent between the federal government and local homeless advocacy groups.
“HUD funds projects in the continuum of care,” to get people off the streets, including housing, counseling and other services.
That has many steps, starting with rapid rehousing, which is “meant to move individuals from experiencing homelessness into a unit,” said Vernick.
Once off the streets and safe, multiple agencies get involved to provide education or retraining, employment, counseling, and other measures to help the person regain self-sufficiency.
But first, the state has to understand the problem. He noted people needing help can fill out a special online form. However, this requires a trained person to input the information, which is legally protected as private so must be transmitted either through a secure email account or by fax.
Once the assessment is complete, the state system assigns a number to the applicant’s situation.
Rick Steel, from a veterans support group in Flagstaff, expressed frustration that this number system denies some who really need help, the help they need.
“If they are reviewing and they have a two, trust me, you get people in trouble with a two,” he said.
When the group heard the details of the Star Valley situation, they all agreed with Vernick that they “would question whether what is happening is legal.”
Vernick said there is homeless eviction protection, but “in order to access that funding you have to have something in a formal state of documentation.”
