Forest Service personnel are reopening all forest roads on the Mogollon Rim Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest Dec. 2 in an effort to allow access to hunt units now that the recent snow storm has passed.
Forest roads on the Flagstaff Ranger District along U.S. Highway 180 corridor north of Forest Road 222 and south of FR 151 remain closed. Forest Road 420 (Schultz Pass Road) will be closed where it intersects with FR 552, all the way to the west side near the intersection of Mt. Elden Lookout Road. Forest Road 556 and FR 522 will also be closed.
Many roads on the Flagstaff Ranger District south of Flagstaff remain open, but the public should use caution if driving on those forest roads, as vehicles often get stuck and stranded.
Hunters and visitors are reminded that seasonal road closures on northern Arizona national forests typically occur when sustained inclement weather is forecast, so visitors should be aware and plan accordingly. These road closures prevent road damage, soil erosion and visitors from getting stuck.
