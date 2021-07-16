The monsoon has had a sporadic start with a couple of brief downpours such as this one in Mesa del Caballo (right). More recently it showed itself in all its glory — and destruction. Lightning flashes shot down around the Green Valley Park area on Sunday night (above) and then on Monday night, one of the park’s willows suffered damage from a storm (below). Pay attention to weather forecasts and watch the skies. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff was predicting between 30% and 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday through Monday.

