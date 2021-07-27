Three days of intense monsoon storms answered Rim Country’s prayers for rain, but the mud surprised many.
The area has not seen significant precipitation for a year. Last year’s monsoon only produced a couple of storms, while the dry winter only brought one significant snowfall.
“Our prayers have been answered! From a nonsoon to a full-on monsoon!” wrote Allyn Zynda Deifenbaugh on the Roundup’s Facebook page.
A Granite Dells weather station on the Weather Underground website estimated the three days of storms dumped 3.42 inches on Rim Country, loosening mud into streets, driveways and even pickleball courts.
“My pickleball courts destroyed! I’m destroyed,” wrote Debi Drobman LaBonte after arriving at the courts Friday.
That same day, Town of Payson bulldozers removed mud from streets throughout town.
Photographer DJ Craig caught Payson street staff removing a mound of debris that shut down one lane of McLane Road on Friday.
The storm woke Kaylene Marie Kendall at 1 a.m. so she snapped a photo of the river running down Stone Creek Circle in Payson and posted it on the Roundup’s Facebook page.
“Lightning was so bright, it looked like daytime,” she said.
Jonnis Green, lamented the lakes at Green Valley had turned brown.
“I’ve never seen it like this, of course there’s hardly been any rain since I moved in a year ago,” she wrote.
So much rain came down near Deborah Burd, it took “our full garbage can down the road to the neighbor’s driveway ... luckily no spills,” she wrote.
By the weekend, the flash flood warning posted by the National Weather Service proved true when streams swelled in minutes, including Tonto Creek in Tonto Basin, where several crossings were closed due to rising waters.
The increasingly wet monsoon brought an abrupt end to a frightening fire season in Arizona, with more than 500,000 acres burned before the summer rains came to the rescue. Virtually all the fires around the state have stopped spreading, with most fully contained.
Worries about floods last weekend replaced wildfire concerns in Arizona.
In the Valley, this season’s monsoon has already turned into one of the wettest on record, compared to last year’s all-time record dry monsoon.
Rim Country residents mostly stayed home, avoiding the tragedies seen in other areas of the state. In Pima, a 4-year-old girl was swept away when her family attempted to cross Cottonwood Wash. In Camp Verde, a flash flood swept 16-year-old Faith Moore away on the Verde River after her vehicle got stuck in a creek. Her car stalled in about two feet of water and before rescuers could reach her, she was apparently swept away trying to exit the car.
In Rim Country, the East Verde River rose perhaps four feet — trapping residents of East Verde Park in their homes overnight on Friday. But no one chanced the crossings.
Instead, folks cautiously came out during the breaks in the storms. Dog walkers took a turn around Green Valley Park, while ducks took advantage of the ponds on the Payson Golf Club fairways to get in a swim.
The storms made a difference in Rim Country reservoirs, rivers and streams.
The C.C. Cragin increased its volume from under 20% full to 26% full.
Tonto Creek increased its flow to 5,000 cubic feet per second, when it normally runs at 12 cfs at this time of year.
The Salt River rose to 1,300 cfs, when it normally runs at 200 cfs. The Verde River on Monday rose to a furious 1,800 cfs from the storm, compared to a normal 153 cfs.
Frank Pacino had an explanation for the rains that don’t include prayers:
“I thank everyone who washed their vehicles prior to this!!!” he wrote.
Marie Bisoni Bjornson added she stained her deck.
“Hey, whatever it takes. LOL,” wrote Pacino in reply.
