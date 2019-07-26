Several pockets of Payson were without power Monday night during a monsoonal storm that also ended with one woman killed as a result of a flash flood.
Around 8 p.m. Monday, Richard Weaver, 45, of Globe, and Catherine Canez, 52, of Miami, found themselves trapped in a pickup truck after driving into the flooded Irene Wash, north of Globe.
Weaver was able to safely make it to land, but authorities later found Canez’s body a mile downstream. They believe Canez drowned.
Sheriff Adam Shepherd said it is never safe to drive into a flooded crossing. He reminded motorists that creeks flood quickly during the monsoon as conditions change rapidly.
It appears there was a microburst over north Payson Monday night as power was knocked out to residents north of Airport Road, including Mesa del Caballo and East Verde Estates, among other areas.
APS said there were three outages Monday.
The first impacted 2,500 residents in the Happy Jack area. Power went off at 4 p.m. and was restored at 5:45 p.m. There was a second outage that impacted five residents off Zane Grey Drive near the Tonto Fish Hatchery between 4:20 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and the third outage started at 5 p.m. and impacted 3,300 residents as far north as the Blue Ridge Reservoir to Rim View Road, Country Club Vista and the Tonto Natural Bridge. Linemen had power restored around 7 p.m.
There were other storms this week, but none that knocked out power. For July, Payson has received .41 inches of rain and for the year, 10.13 inches. There is a 10 to 20 percent chance for showers through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!