Two more candidates have pulled papers to run in the Aug. 4 election for Payson Town Council, incumbent Barbara Underwood and local physical therapist Scott Nossek.
The two have until April 6 to gather enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.
Already Mayor Tom Morrissey; Vice Mayor Janell Sterner; Deborah Rose, a local Realtor; and Dave Golembewski, a local businessman; have already pulled papers.
The mayor’s seat, along with the seats currently held by Steve Smith, Underwood and Sterner are up for reelection.
Both Underwood and Sterner have served for four years and seek to keep their seats.
Underwood has served as a town councilor since 2016. She, along with Sterner and Morrissey, filled the seats of some of the longest serving councilors in Payson history, John Wilson (12.5 years) and Michael Hughes (8.5 years).
Underwood has volunteered at many organizations in Payson including the Payson Unified School District board, the board of the Senior Center and Mogollon Sporting Association. She has lived in Payson since 1977. She and her husband started two businesses, then purchased two shopping centers and land off of Tyler Parkway.
Nossek came to Payson in 1992 to work for the then named Lewis R. Pyle Memorial Hospital. He has owned Payson Physical Therapy since 1994. The business moved to its Main Street location in 2009. He is certified as a clinical specialist in sports physical therapy. Nossek has a master’s in physical therapy from the University of the Pacific and had a board certification from American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists.
After candidates file their signatures, the Roundup will run more in-depth profiles on all of the candidates.
Time remains to run for either town council or mayor. The town started distributing packets on Jan. 2 and the deadline to complete the packets is April 6 at 5 p.m.
Pick up packets between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., at Payson Town Hall, 303 N. Beeline Highway.
This year, the Arizona Legislature requires a candidate file a statement of intent. The form only requires name, address, phone number and a declaration of which office you seek.
To call town hall: 928-474-5242
Contact mnelson@payson.com
