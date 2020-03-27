Jennifer Smith and Jolynn Schinstock have pulled papers to run in the Payson mayor and council races.
Smith, who pulled papers to run as mayor, is the only candidate so far challenging incumbent Tom Morrissey.
The two sit across the aisle on the Rim Country Educational Alliance board issue, a confrontation between the town and RCEA that has resulted in lawsuits.
Smith, a board member of the RCEA and MHA Foundation, has often served as the spokesperson for the groups during the town’s attempt to dismantle the RCEA.
But she and her family also run a Payson business. Back in the 1990s the town recruited her family’s orthotics manufacturing business from California.
Smith, then a teenager, attended Payson schools, graduating from Payson High School.
She then spent her undergraduate years learning about science and prosthetic orthotics.
Her graduate education focused on business. She has a master’s in management and leadership and marketing.
Smith has worked on town committees, including planning and zoning and the economic development advisory consortium.
Schinstock sits on the Payson Unified School District board.
She will run for one of the three open council seats now filled by Steve Smith, Barbara Underwood and Janell Sterner.
Schinstock has lived with her husband Mike and five children in Payson for 10 years. She works remotely as a government contractor for the U.S. Army. Her husband is the head of the Payson Hotshot fire crew for the Payson Ranger District.
While her children attended school, Jolynn raised money for the district. Her capstone project included $100,000 for playground equipment at Julia Randall Elementary.
The two new candidates joined with Scott Nossek and Barbara Underwood to organize a signature gathering effort at the Sawmill Theatres parking lot March 23 through March 27.
Signature collector Jeff Robbins believes the candidates each have enough signatures to file already, but he and other volunteers plan to continue gathering through Saturday, March 28.
“People are streaming in,” he said. “It has been great.”
So far the candidates include incumbents Morrissey, Sterner and Underwood, who seek to keep their seats.
Also running for council seats are Dave Golembewski and Deborah Rose along with Nossek and Schinstock.
Contact mnelson@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!