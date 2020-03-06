In a split vote, the Payson Town Council last week voted to increase the budget for a splash pad by a third, while cutting the project’s size and features.
The splash pad has created much debate since the council approved spending $250,000 on the project.
The council agrees that children need a safe water feature to cool off with during the summer, but the splash pad solution has split the council.
Some councilors would prefer to fix Taylor Pool while others believe the splash pad would inexpensively fill in until the town could save up for and build a new pool — possibly as part of a community center.
Taylor Pool is effectively one equipment breakdown away from obsolescence. The pool is so old companies no longer make parts for the equipment.
To provide a backup to the pool, the council voted to fund and build a splash pad by this summer.
So far, the bidding and planning processes have halted the effort.
At a Feb. 13 meeting, the council heard an impromptu update on the progress of the splash pad after a member of the public accused the effort of turning it into the “road to nowhere” built for the now empty university site.
Courtney Spawn, director of parks and recreation, explained the bidding process had hit a snag. The company the splash pad committee preferred to work with, Vortex, returned a bid exceeding the $250,000 allotted to build. Spawn explained the town, with input from the splash pad committee, had scaled down both the size and scope of the project by removing water features and shrinking the footprint of the pad, but that still wasn’t enough to fit the splash pad into the quarter of a million budget.
So, Spawn came back to the council to request an additional $100,000 out of council contingency funds to complete the project.
Councilor Chris Higgins, after looking at the pared down plan, wondered if this splash pad would offer the experience of “walking onto a bare concrete pad with nothing on it.”
He asked what happened to the community fundraising for the project.
“When it became a town project, the possibility of that ended,” said Spawn.
Councilor Steve Smith reminded everyone that he had predicted this would be “a $400,000 project.”
“There were a bunch of naysayers, and now that’s what we’re looking at,” he said.
Higgins suggested the committee look for other funding, Smith suggested moving the splash pad some place that didn’t require so much earth moving and engineering to reduce the cost.
Councilor Jim Ferris asked why the town had gone with Vortex when it seemed they did not go through the bid carefully enough to realize the Payson splash pad would need pumps and other equipment.
“I don’t quite understand why that came up,” said Ferris. “Should we have gone out to bid?”
Spawn explained, “Vortex was the group the citizens action group has used.”
The vote split 4-3 between the council majority and minority.
Contact mnelson@payson.com
