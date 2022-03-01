The Payson Fire Department and the MHA Foundation have partnered to fund medic school for half a dozen firefighters for the next three years.
This will raise the number of paramedics on the PFD staff from 13 to the nationally recommended level of two paramedics on each truck.
“A goal that would have taken, in best case — not taking into account retirement or promotions, 6 to 7 years,” wrote Battalion Chief Lewis Noble in an email. “The reality is we may never have been able to realize the dual medic goal without this grant.”
For the MHA Foundation, they just felt “so thankful for all the men and women that serve within our Town of Payson Fire Department ... we continually reach out to how we can be of service to them,” wrote Jennifer Smith, executive MHA board member and program and development chair.
The MHA Foundation has a multi-million-dollar endowment dedicated to the health, well-being and education of Rim Country residents. This request from Noble took little time to approve.
“Lewis Noble presented this Paramedic Training Grant proposal to the MHA Foundation board as a way to improve the standard of EMS care in Rim Country,” Smith said. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the Payson Fire Department on this highly impactful endeavor.”
Noble explained the critical role paramedics play on any scene with a critical patient.
“The amount of ALS (Advanced Life Support) skills needed to be performed on a critical patient range from patient assessment, advanced airway management, IVs access for fluid and medication delivery, the knowledge to know 32 medication profiles/indicators and contraindications for use, ECG interpretation, cardiac defibrillation and/or pacing, intervention evaluation, patient destination and transportation decisions, and enough physiology and pathophysiology knowledge to know when to and when not to use these skills,” wrote Noble in an email. “You can see that the role of a paramedic is not only critical to provide pre-hospital emergency medical care, but has a huge impact on how short a patient’s stay in the hospital is and the quality of life the patient will have after discharge from the hospital.”
With enough staff trained as a paramedic, the department “provides our personnel the staffing and support to make the best decision (for) patients and provides the staffing levels to implement lifesaving interventions in the most timely fashion.”
To reach the goal of two paramedics per apparatus, Noble said PFD needs 18 to 19 paramedics on staff. Currently there are 13, but by April of this year two will graduate with the support of this grant.
Then, “we are looking at a May 2022 program and a fall 2022 program with the hopes of placing 3 personnel among those programs,” wrote Noble.
Smith said she and board admired Noble’s dedication to the department.
“Though the pandemic turned many plans upside down for a time, he has carried the torch on this program and followed through to see it to completion,” she said.
Noble and the department have a great regard for the foundation as well.
“The Payson Fire Department (PDF) has enjoyed a very long relationship with MHA and this is a continuation of a partnership that is dedicated to the health and wellness of our personnel and community,” wrote Noble.
