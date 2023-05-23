One thing that I love about Payson is the willingness of the community to work together to make things better.
Back in 2019, through grant funding that the Payson Water Department received, we bought 15 Mossback Safe Haven structure kits for the Julia Randall Elementary (JRE) and Rim Country Middle School (RCMS) After School Fly Fishers students to build. It was part of a conservation project to enhance Green Valley Lake 3. As part of that effort, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) provided expertise in the type and ideal placement of the structures. They also talked to the students about the importance of fish structures to help fish, as well as their benefit in providing better fishing for anglers. The kids learned that the structures that we were using were some of the same types that AZGFD has deployed in Roosevelt Lake.
These structures continue to provide deep water habitat for fish in Lake 3. Bass and catfish hunker in the shade below the structures using them as ambush points, small fish seek safe haven in the tangled branches, aquatic insects eat the plant material and detritus that is on the branches of the structures, and crappies and bluegills generally position above the structures to intercept aquatic insects heading to the surface to emerge as adult midges.
This year, more work is underway to improve habitat for fish and enhance fishing for anglers. This time, the work has been paid for by the Mogollon Sporting Association (MSA), and it involves improvements for both Lake 2 and 3. This project is an example of the support that we all have long been grateful to MSA for in Rim Country. These structures improve habitat for fish in GVL, enhance fishing for all anglers, and have provided a fantastic conservation project for Payson students.
The Payson Water Department continues to be a vital partner in this effort, as does AZGFD. The worker bees again were the kids in the JRE and RCMS After School Fly Fisher Program, with members from Payson Flycasters Club/Gila Trout Chapter, AZGFD, and MSA lending a hand as 11 more Mossback Safe Haven structures were built, plus a dock structure for Lake 3.
AZGFD also provided us with six smaller Mossback structures, and the materials for wooden, low-profile structures called porcupine pens that Chris Harold’s Payson High School construction students are building.
Lake 2 now has a line of six small Mossbacks on the deep water side of the bubblers providing a fish structure path between the bubblers in Lake 2. The porcupine pens will be deployed by AZGFD later this month in Lake 2 on the deep side of the bubblers.
Lake 3 improvements this year include six tons of gravel that was dropped in the lake by the south parking lot between the willow tree and the two large rocks on the shore. The Water Department put the pea gravel in the lake and also spread it out by hand to provide great future substrate for a large fish spawning area. Bluegills and crappies have already begun using the gravel along the east and west edges, and it will also be great spawning habitat for the bass in the lake.
With help from the water department, the RCMS fly fishers installed the dock structure they built for the small dock on Lake 3. I fished it six hours after installation and caught a bluegill, crappie and two trout. The fish structure hangs about five feet below the front side of the dock.
The eleven Mossback Safe Havens built by the students this year for Lake 3 have been deployed by the water department between the bubblers on the western side of the lake. They are generally about 20 feet from a bubbler to allow movement of the aeration line when needed by the water department, yet close enough for the fish to access better oxygenated water if dissolved oxygen levels fall in the lake as they occasionally do at certain times of the year.
The RCMS and JRE kids did a great job of putting these structures together at their schools. While building these structures at RCMS, we all experienced another joy of living in Payson. A half dozen elk walked by, seeming to give their approval of our work.
The JRE students had harsher conditions for their build day than the middle schoolers. The weather had turned suddenly cold, and by the end of the building time, there was actually snow accumulating on the ground as we finished up. I am sure that day will be remembered by the kids for quite some time.
Thank you Mogollon Sporting Association, Payson Water Department, Arizona Game and Fish Department, Julia Randall Elementary School and Rim Country Middle School Fly Fishers, Payson High School Construction Class students, and Payson Flycasters Club/Gila Trout Chapter for your help with these wonderful improvements to Green Valley Lakes 2 and 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!