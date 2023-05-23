One thing that I love about Payson is the willingness of the community to work together to make things better.

Back in 2019, through grant funding that the Payson Water Department received, we bought 15 Mossback Safe Haven structure kits for the Julia Randall Elementary (JRE) and Rim Country Middle School (RCMS) After School Fly Fishers students to build. It was part of a conservation project to enhance Green Valley Lake 3. As part of that effort, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) provided expertise in the type and ideal placement of the structures. They also talked to the students about the importance of fish structures to help fish, as well as their benefit in providing better fishing for anglers. The kids learned that the structures that we were using were some of the same types that AZGFD has deployed in Roosevelt Lake.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.