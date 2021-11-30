Descendants of the pioneers who settled much of the area under the Mogollon Rim still live in the area.
The Randall, Fuller, Hunt, Burch, Meadows and Lazear families settled the area from Pine and Green Valley (later named Payson) in the north to Gisela and lower Tonto Basin in the south.
These people were searching for a place in the West where they could build homes and plant gardens and orchards in peace.
Their ancestors, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, had suffered religious persecution in the eastern part of the United States, so they crossed the Mississippi River in 1846. The last thing they did before they made their exodus from Nauvoo, Ill., was to finish their temple. Then the first thing they desired when they settled in the West was to build another “House of the Lord.” Even though they built the massive Salt Lake Temple first, it was not the first temple completed. In 1877, the St. George Temple in the southwestern corner of Utah was the first temple completed in the West. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints living in the territory of Arizona who desired the blessings of a temple and eternal marriage made the long arduous trek ... more than 400 miles on a primitive wagon road.
It wasn’t until 50 years later, in 1927, when the Mesa Arizona Temple was completed, that their faces turned south instead of north when seeking marriage and temple blessings. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had built six temples in the U.S. The Mesa Arizona Temple was the seventh and was built to serve not only the needs of Arizona, but all the Southwest and Mexico, as well. The temple was built on the old Apache Trail (now Main Street in Mesa), a local segment of the transcontinental highway coming into the Phoenix area.
From a local perspective, both the Cluff and Gartner families have fond memories of the Mesa Arizona Temple. Dr. David Cluff’s parents were married and sealed in the Mesa Temple in 1949. A generation later, Dr. Cluff and his wife Cheryl were married there.
“I was there back in 1975 when then Prophet Spencer W. Kimball rededicated the Mesa Temple. After 48 years, it had undergone a major renovation and expansion. I remember going to the open house prior to the rededication; I was just 12 years old at the time. Up to that point in my life, the temple always had some mystery to it because I hadn’t had the chance to go inside,” Cluff said. “The open house was incredible for my young spirit. Everything was beautiful, the baptistry, the paintings, the staircase, and most of all the reverent feeling. The mystery was replaced by reverence and peace. I have such tender thoughts of the Mesa Temple.”
Gordon Gartner of Payson recalls that his grandparents who left Indiana in the late 1940s to settle in the Phoenix area stopped and took a picture on the steps of the Mesa Arizona Temple even though they were not members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When Gordon and Nancy Gartner moved to Payson more than 40 years ago, it was still a three-hour drive one way to Mesa. The journey from Rim Country to Mesa was no simple trip — it was mostly a dirt road and, at times, took a full day to navigate.
Over the decades, Christmas lights and Nativity displays, along with concerts, have drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Mesa Arizona Temple grounds. The Easter Pageant has been the largest annual outdoor Easter pageant in the country. A local connection includes the fact that the music was written by Sister Wanda West Palmer who lived in Christopher Creek. All these events were possible because of thousands of hours of volunteer labor by members throughout the community, including Rim Country. The Easter Pageant and the annual Christmas light display will resume in 2022.
Three years ago, more than 90 years after initial construction, the second major renovation of this historical building began. This was a major undertaking. The visitors center that stood on the north side of the temple was demolished and the grounds were completely cleared and re-landscaped to better facilitate and welcome visitors and the large crowds attending the annual Easter Pageant. Pioneer Park across the street to the north was also updated and beautified. New life was breathed into that portion of the old downtown Mesa with the light rail expansion. Last month a family-friendly and interactive new visitors center on the corner of Main and LeSueur streets was opened to all. Changes have been made inside the temple itself, but a centerpiece of the temple, the grand stairway, which symbolically leads us heavenward to the Celestial Room, remains the same. The most exciting part is that after a half century, the public was once again welcomed inside the building.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomed visitors to tour the Mesa Arizona Temple from Oct. 16 through Nov. 20 (exclusive of Sundays) with more than 400,000 visitors expected. After the temple is re-dedicated, it will once again be closed to the general public — for perhaps another 50 years.
