Once again, Mayor Tom Morrissey’s unilateral appointments to town commissions roiled the council during its June 25 meeting.
Last June, when Morrissey replaced longtime volunteers on town committees such as Planning and Zoning and Parks and Recreation, the council minority asked questions.
In the past, the town had more trouble finding volunteers than with their appointments. Council members accepted nominations from any council member, then reviewed the resumés to decide.
Like last year, the issue prompted a split vote. Also like last year, questions arose over replacing incumbents in favor of friends of the mayor.
Unlike last year, Councilor Steve Smith reversed his vote on Planning and Zoning Commission volunteer Phil Mason after researching his past.
“I have done some background on Mr. Mason and I find that perhaps we could have somebody better suited to fill that position,” he told the council.
Smith explained he discovered “previous issues” between Mason and the Arizona Republican Party that he “found hard to accept.”
Morrissey stepped in to defend Mason as he “was the chairman when these concerns were brought forward.”
“It was a problem with the establishment of the GOP,” he said.
Morrissey explained during the council meeting, that since he “came out of the grassroots” of the Republican Party instead of the “establishment” he faced an uphill battle. Mason, a private contractor, worked for half salary and agreed to defer compensation, the mayor said to the council.
“I find him to be a man of outstanding character,” he said. “He is vocal. He gets straight to the point. The people he offended, offended me.”
The Phoenix New Times reported Morrissey faced a recall while the party chair. Critics charged he was “not a great leader, and he has surrounded himself with a cast of ineffective, incompetent and corrupt clowns.”
The vote to keep Mason on the commission split with Morrissey, Vice Mayor Janell Sterner and council members Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris voting for Mason.
The council minority, made up of Barbara Underwood, Smith and Chris Higgins voted against Mason.
Then council members Higgins and Underwood objected to replacing 15-year Parks and Rec Committee volunteer Rory Huff with Carolyn Decker.
Higgins felt if a volunteer has “done well for that department or department head” they should be given the opportunity for reappointment.
Underwood said “it is nice to have consistency” when working on boards and committees and the knowledge base of a long-term volunteer.
“I don’t like to see the turn-over when someone has given that much time and has history and knowledge,” she said.
Ferris found it “hard if they’re working effectively with the committee and have a lot of knowledge to disregard that,” but he also had “great admiration” for Decker, so voted for her to join the committee.
Tubbs-Avakian sought a compromise, wondering if the council could “make an additional vacancy for Mr. Huff to have the continuity,” but that option was not available.
So she abstained from the vote, which ended up counted “in the affirmative” according to contract attorney Justin Pierce.
That tipped the scales in favor of Decker joining the committee, with the affirmative votes of Morrissey, Ferris and Sterner added to Tubbs-Avakian’s abstention.
