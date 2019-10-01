Richard Allen Zeiner, 55, of Mesa, died Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m. due to head injuries suffered in an accident at milepost 274 on Hwy. 87 north of Strawberry.
While Zeiner traveled southbound with other bikers, “for an unknown reason, (he) traveled off the west side of the roadway and collided with a guardrail,” said DPS spokesperson Bart Graves.
At impact, Zeiner was thrown from the bike and suffered a fatal head injury.“CPR was underway upon arrival of the Strawberry fire station paramedics,” said Chief Gary Morris of the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department. “He was pronounced dead due to severe head trauma.”
Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.
