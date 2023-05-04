A group of mountain bikers met up at the Highline Trail to ride together in celebration of Payson’s Adventure Where We Live month on May 4.
Trevor Creighton, president of the Rim Country Mountain Bike Association, snapped a few shots of the riders who came out to enjoy the Highline Trail, a National Recreation Trail that runs for 60 miles under the Mogollon Rim. The Highline just received $800,000 of upgrades, re-routes and maintenance for the first phase of its restoration project. Mountain bikers enjoy riding from the 260 Trailhead off of Hwy. 260 or the Geronimo Trailhead off of the Control Road.
The riders reported they had a “BLAST” on the Adventure Payson Facebook page.
There’s another mountain bike ride planned for May 20. Watch the Adventure Payson social media pages for more information on where and what time the ride will happen.
The town has events planned throughout the month, including Cinco De Mayo celebrations at several restaurants, a first Friday celebration at the Payson Golf Club, the Pine trail Run on the May 6.
The Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo runs the weekend of May 18–20.
May 20 will have several events besides the bike ride. The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce will have a Home Show, youth soccer will have a tournament, and the Vibe Dance studio will have a community dance recital.
On the 26th, Eastern Arizona College will host Payson Adventures on Campus.
May 27 has several events, including the opening day for the Payson Farmer’s Market, a Pine Memorial Day event and the Payson Library summer reading kickoff.
“We are so lucky to live in a place where adventure awaits around every corner!” wrote town staff on the Adventure Payson page.
