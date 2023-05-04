A group of mountain bikers met up at the Highline Trail to ride together in celebration of Payson’s Adventure Where We Live month on May 4.

Trevor Creighton, president of the Rim Country Mountain Bike Association, snapped a few shots of the riders who came out to enjoy the Highline Trail, a National Recreation Trail that runs for 60 miles under the Mogollon Rim. The Highline just received $800,000 of upgrades, re-routes and maintenance for the first phase of its restoration project. Mountain bikers enjoy riding from the 260 Trailhead off of Hwy. 260 or the Geronimo Trailhead off of the Control Road.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.