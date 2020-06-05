The Mogollon Sporting Association (MSA) announced it has canceled its annual fundraising banquet this year because of COVID-19.
Organizers announced several months ago it was delaying the event to August to comply with health restrictions, but said Wednesday the governing board canceled this year.
“With the gradual lifting of social gathering limits and the economic impact of COVID-19 on Rim Country, it just doesn’t feel like the right time to be asking for donations,” said Jake Swartwood, MSA president. “Many of you are already doing a lot to help our community get through this virus spread. MSA respects and understands that as a priority.”
The MSA was established 28 years ago to enhance wildlife, environment, education and the economy in the Rim Country by supporting local game management, youth programs and local businesses.
Since its inception, the MSA has contributed more than $2 million to local projects.
The MSA focuses its work in two areas: wildlife conservation and youth. Over the years, MSA has contributed to wildlife management programs, stream conservation efforts, habitat programs such as the Habitat Partnership Committee (HPC) and the Payson Natural Resources Committee (PNRC).
“We work closely with Arizona Game and Fish Department, Tonto National Forest, local ranchers and the local Region VI AZGFD wildlife managers. We also have contributed to youth by supporting community events such as the Payson Wildlife Fair, youth sports and many school programs in support of K-12 students,” Swartwood said. “In addition, MSA matches a yearly donation by one of our founding members, Mr. Ted Pettet, to award four scholarships to deserving students within our community.”
The banquet is a way for the group to raise funds to support these efforts.
“The great news is that we have already confirmed with the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino, May 1, 2021 for the next banquet,” he said. “For those of you who have already made donations, they have been documented and secured. Your donation will be part of the 2021 banquet planning effort. All tickets purchased have already been fully refunded.”
For more information, visit the MSA website www.msapayson.org.
