Two longtime Rim Country entities partnered to bring water to thirsty wildlife struggling after years of drought.
During its Feb. 1 meeting, the Mogollon Sporting Association voted to provide the 150-year-old Greenback Ranch in Tonto Basin with enough money to build a pipeline from a spring to a water tank.
“The Red Blanket pipeline is an extension to the Chubb Mountain Pipeline,” wrote Bill and Penny Conway, owners of the Greenback in a letter to the MSA board.
The proposed Red Blanket pipeline would extend to the Chubb Mountain pipeline filled by a spring that produces 250 gallons of water a minute.
“We only know that because Arrowhead wanted to buy our spring,” said Penny.
The deal fell through due to the remote terrain and lack of easy access to haul out the water.
Good news for the wildlife and cattle on the allotment.
The Conway family has owned this ranch in Tonto Basin since 1872 when Bill’s great-great-grandfather founded the ranch.
“Supposedly, he was the first white settler from the Rim down,” said Penny.
She said the Apache were still harming settlers at the time. To gain their respect, the great-great-grandfather defanged a rattlesnake, then wrapped it around his neck. It promptly started biting him, but he didn’t mind. When the Apache arrived, they thought he was a man of peace because he wasn’t afraid. The two groups then lived in peace.
“He had his stuff and they had theirs,” said Penny.
For the past 30 years, the MSA has invested $2.9 million in sustainable projects to improve the local environment and youth sports. The Greenback project is just one of many they have funded over the years to support youth sports and the local environment.
“We often find ourselves funding children’s access to materials and equipment that will allow them to further explore or extend a craft. From football to archery, and everything in between,” wrote the MSA on its website msarim.org.
The MSA also funds long lasting sustainable environmental projects, such as restoring native fish to their original watershed, providing water to game, and involving middle school students in the restoration of fish habitats in local lakes.
Currently the Conways’ spring water comes to the ranch headquarters and into a pond. The Conways then pump water from the pond into three, 3,000-gallon storage tanks.
Instead of just storing the water, the Conways would like to provide water to one of their favorite hunting areas.
“We had the Game and Fish up and took them up on a trip up there,” said Penny. “They saw two or three big herds of deer ... they said, ‘We would love to partner with you guys.’”
The Red Blanket pipeline is the first phase of three different phases, said Penny.
“They have all been approved by the Forest Service,” she said.
With the $5,890 donation from the MSA, the Conways can now supply water to cattle and wildlife that until now struggled to find water in the rough and dry terrain. The MSA donation will pay for the mile long project of one inch CR 7 Numex water pipe and fittings, while the Conways will provide the Rainmaker trough at the end of the pipeline – and the labor.
“We (are) ... hoping to get a group of high school boys to pull the pipeline down this rough terrain,” said Penny.
The Conways got a quote from the local Bud’s Plumbing on Main Street, another long-time Payson company who said, “if one of you (MSA board members) go in (to buy the pipe), they will make a 10% discount.”
Chairman Craig Swartwood suggested the MSA pay the whole amount and any extra go towards a great lunch for the work crew.
The motion passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!