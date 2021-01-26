Winter weather has closed multiple highways in Arizona’s high country, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Interstate 17 and State Route 87 are closed with no estimated time to reopen.
Extreme winter conditions have resulted in very difficult driving conditions. Motorists are urged to postpone travel in the high country until the storm has passed. Those who decide to travel in the storm should be prepared for an extended time on the road and use chains or 4-wheel drive. Remember to slow down, leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead of you, and pack an emergency kit containing a fully charged cell phone, warm clothing, blankets, food and water, medications and sand or kitty litter in case you get stuck in the snow.
The following highways are closed due to extreme winter conditions:
Interstate 40 is closed eastbound at State Route 89 between mileposts 145-150.
Expect extreme delays on Interstate 40 in the greater Kingman area
State Route 89 is closed in both directions From Chino Valley to I-40 (mileposts 328-363)
State Route 80 is closed in both directions in Bisbee between mileposts 340 and 342
Interstate 17 is closed in both directions between SR 179 and Lake Mary Road (mileposts 299-340)
US 191 from mileposts 225 to 254 (just south of Alpine)
State Route 87 between the Bush Highway and Winslow (mileposts 236-342)
State Route 260 between Star Valley and Heber, and from east of Camp Verde to SR 87
US 60 in both directions from Globe to Show Low
State Route 89A between Sedona and Interstate 17; and from Jerome to Clarkdale
State Route 89 from north of Peeples Valley to just south of Prescott
State Route 288 westbound between SR 188 and Young
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
