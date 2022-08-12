Dr. Alfonso Munoz fought a hard fight against pancreatic cancer for three years, seven months and 16 days. The longtime Payson physician died Saturday, July 30 at his Chaparral Pines home with his family at his side.
“He participated in an experimental clinical trial once he had finished all the other treatments available. He knew going in that it might not help him, but down the road, it might help others,” said his widow Sue. “He dealt with it all with a fighting spirit.”
She said they were fortunate to have all six of their children, many grandchildren and three of their great-grandchildren with them the week before he passed.
Over the course of his disease, Munoz met many other victims of pancreatic cancer and encouraged them as they encouraged him, Sue said.
Services are planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Payson High School Auditorium, a reception will follow at Expedition Church.
Munoz originally planned to work in Payson for just a few years when he arrived here in 1978, planning to return to his native Chile. Instead, he made his home here, married a Payson High School graduate, and practiced medicine in the Rim Country for 40 years.
Munoz closed his practice after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Munoz and his wife Sue sat down with the Roundup in the spring of 2019 to share the story of his 40 years of service to the community.
His initial medical training was in Chile, and it was there he decided he wanted to pursue specialization in vascular surgery. That decision led to two fellowships in the U.S. with leading heart surgeons Dr. Edward Diethrich at the St. Joseph’s Hospital — Arizona Heart Institute, Phoenix, and Dr. Denton Cooley at the Texas Heart Institute — St. Luke’s Hospital, Houston.
“These were magical places, and I feel privileged to have had the opportunity to live those experiences,” Munoz said in a 2015 Roundup article.
When the fellowships ended in 1978, he planned to return to Chile to work in a newly constructed medical facility where he could practice vascular surgery. The work on the new facility was not completed, though, so he stayed in Arizona.
He opened a private practice in general and vascular surgery in the Snowflake, Show Low and Holbrook area, but brought many of his patients to Payson because the hospital here was better equipped than its counterpart in Navajo County.
His work in the White Mountains went far beyond his specialty. Since the area was isolated, he provided whole person service, including delivering so many babies he had to open a delivery clinic in Snowflake and bring in a nurse-midwife.
A classmate from the University of Chile Medical School in Santiago and a longtime friend was already practicing in Payson — Dr. Luis Coppelli, as was a fellow native of Chile, Dr. Claudio Zamorano.
Zamorano returned to Chile and invited Munoz to move his practice from the White Mountains to the Rim Country in 1981, sharing offices with Coppelli.
At the time, an introductory article about Munoz was published in the Roundup. He said his friendship with Coppelli and the “quality of the (Lewis R. Pyle Memorial) hospital” enticed him to Payson.
Over the years, practice affiliations changed. Both he and Coppelli joined Banner Health Payson (the clinic) in 1996; in 2008 he joined Arizona Heart Institute until that was sold and the rural offices were closed. In 2013 he joined Community Health Systems in Payson, which operated the hospital. He returned to the Banner Health Clinic practice in 2015 and then joined Western Vascular Institute and its offices in Payson, Mesa and Phoenix in 2017.
As in the White Mountains, when Munoz first started a full-time practice in Payson, he was providing all types of care. But as insurance changed, he had to become more specialized.
He worked in vascular surgery, as well as general and laparoscopic surgery, and held various leadership roles at Payson’s hospital, the Arizona Medical Association and others.
Munoz was instrumental, along with Dr. Judith Hunt and Dr. Alan Michels, in starting the Payson Christian Clinic. He and his wife donated the property and building for the clinic, as well as providing medical support.
He and Sue have also helped fund a variety of scholarships for Gila Community College students through the Friends of Gila Community College and given financial assistance to GCC nursing students for test expenses.
More recently, the couple provided funds to purchase the property for Hope House. It helps homeless and underserved people in the area.
Munoz also served on medical and religious missions in Mexico, where he and his wife donated equipment and started laparoscopic surgery in Rocky Point and provided support for an orphanage and senior center. He was also invited to take part in a medical-religious trip to Cuba.
Munoz and his wife were members of the Expedition Church. His faith had been a constant companion throughout his career. He said before every surgery he would pray that his work be for God’s glory and not his own.
On the sometimes harrowing trips taking medical supplies, shoes and clothes to Rocky Point in a packed Suburban, he and Sue would pull to the side of the road and pray that their work be blessed and they would get “a green light at the border crossing and not a red one.” A green light meant they could cross without an inspection, red meant stopping and paying “taxes.”
As busy as his work as a doctor has kept him over the years, Munoz enjoyed a variety of sports, including running marathons and bicycling.
He hiked and did photography, even taking a class in Photoshop from Dr. Harold Rush. Munoz also played the guitar and played the folk music of Chile.
His great sports passion was soccer. He played it as a boy and teen in Chile, coached Payson Parks and Recreation youth soccer, played in a men’s league and helped start and provided the funds for the first two years of the Payson High School soccer program, becoming certified as a substitute teacher so he could serve as the varsity coach.
And we can give Munoz credit for bringing organized soccer to Rim Country.
He wanted to see if there was any interest in the sport among the community’s youngsters and put an ad in the paper. He invited any youngsters interested to come out one evening.
“I was thinking I’d be there by myself. I was shocked when about 60 kids of all ages showed up. I thought I was going to lose my mind trying to teach all of them the fundamentals. There were a couple of adults there and they asked if I needed help. I could see how they handled the ball that they knew soccer, so they helped me out,” Munoz said in an earlier article.
Once the kids “aged” out of youth soccer, there was no place for them to continue with the sport. Club soccer was recognized at Payson High School in 1993, but it was all pay to play — the way most club teams operate.
Munoz and other supporters worked to get things organized to have an actual team and went to the school in 1994. Munoz said he would pay for a high school soccer team for two years and coach it. The team played its first game in September 1994 and included two girls.
Interest grew and a co-ed junior varsity team was fielded and then there were enough players to have both boys and girls teams.
After two years, Munoz did as promised and retired as the coach, but not before he saw his team beat its “archrival” — Camp Verde High School.
Munoz and Sue were married for more than 30 years and have a blended family of six children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
After his diagnosis, the bond between the couple only deepened.
“Day by day, hour by hour, second by second, I could not get through this without Sue,” Munoz said.
They originally planned to retire in 2000 and open a plant nursery, travel the world and bring back exotic plants for Rim Country homeowners.
When asked in 2019, Munoz said he had no regrets about not making that return to his native country to continue his career.
“This is a beautiful community. We have been blessed with friends and a church family. I have been blessed to do what I love and made my patients friends,” Munoz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!