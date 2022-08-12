Munoz and Sue

Alfonso and Sue Munoz at their Payson home. Dr. Munoz stopped his practice in 2019 after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The disease took his life July 30, 2022.

 Contributed photo

Dr. Alfonso Munoz fought a hard fight against pancreatic cancer for three years, seven months and 16 days. The longtime Payson physician died Saturday, July 30 at his Chaparral Pines home with his family at his side.

“He participated in an experimental clinical trial once he had finished all the other treatments available. He knew going in that it might not help him, but down the road, it might help others,” said his widow Sue. “He dealt with it all with a fighting spirit.”

